South Africans have mixed feelings about Panyaza Lesufi’s move

Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s announcement regarding the appointment of the province’s new executive council, some South Africans are in mourning over Panyaza Lesufi’s shift from MEC for education to MEC for finance and e-government.

The public perception surrounding Lesufi’s time as the province’s education MEC is largely positive with many parents believing the changes he implemented to the system during that time will have a lasting impact on their children’s schooling experience.

Other’s are enamoured with his constant commitment to visiting schools that faced tragedies and other incidents during his tenure.

As such, they have taken to various platforms to lament his promotion since finding out the news.

I am disappointed that @Lesufi has been moved from education to finance.

I'm sure he will do a great job there also, but his fire and passion will be missed in education. — Drikus Weideman (@denialmustend) May 29, 2019

Panyaza did well as spokesperson for the department of education at national level. He proved his mettle at provincial level as MEC for education in Gauteng. The logical step for him was to be appointed minister of education at national level.I am hurt by your Removal @Lesufi — Moleboheng Thabane (@MrsThabane30) May 29, 2019

No this can’t be correct!! Panyaza must go to National as education minister @MYANC is starting to lose it now — Monsieur Gregg ???????? (@g_mapaya) May 29, 2019

clearly the government that people voted really do not care about the level of education in this country but they own agendas and political https://t.co/plKLzDhInB on earth do you remove Lesufi?we we exexpecting the him2 go national with his ideas to boost the level education ???? — Cars4Sale/Hire! (@ndumie_sjoti) May 29, 2019

I guess Lesufi was disrupting the status quo a bit too much in gp education, party e ya lona ya lapisa pic.twitter.com/pD1z7MzMDx — Mosh ???? (@Moshebi_Thulo) May 29, 2019

This is why Lesufi was removed from education, you hate to see it https://t.co/PwAvC2W2zI — The Profreshional (@Scheetoofresh) May 29, 2019

It was not all doom, gloom and conspiracy theories, however, as many offered a positive perspective on the impact of such a move, for both the province and Lesufi’s career.

@Lesufi I was hoping the take you to National… Or atleast keep at Education department. But I know Finance department is in save hands. In you we trust — tshepo (@bigbizarr) May 29, 2019

Still got a promotion and if you have listened to Lesufi enough you will know his aspiration is to be premier that's why he will stay at province — ::: The Other Trevor™ (@TrevorMal) May 29, 2019

A leader that has the wisdom to recognize that @Lesufi was able to Olivia Pope education and will be able to do the same if not better with his new department!!! Duh! https://t.co/7V9jzaecLn — Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) May 29, 2019

Congratulations are in order, well done faithful servant, your work speaks it self — Mbokondlovu (@SiphoMthomben16) May 29, 2019

Lesufi has been inundated with congratulatory messages of support all morning. The MEC tweeted his gratitude and promised not to disappoint in his new role.

I won’t disappoint, thank you so much for your kind messages of support I am truly humbled. Thank you so much @MYANC @David_Makhura — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 29, 2019

