South Africans have mixed feelings about Panyaza Lesufi’s move

Kaunda Selisho
Former Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi | Picture: file photo/ANA

While many are excited about hiss tenure as Gauteng’s finance MEC, some believe his move is a loss for the province’s education system.

Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s announcement regarding the appointment of the province’s new executive council, some South Africans are in mourning over Panyaza Lesufi’s shift from MEC for education to MEC for finance and e-government.

The public perception surrounding Lesufi’s time as the province’s education MEC is largely positive with many parents believing the changes he implemented to the system during that time will have a lasting impact on their children’s schooling experience.

Other’s are enamoured with his constant commitment to visiting schools that faced tragedies and other incidents during his tenure.

As such, they have taken to various platforms to lament his promotion since finding out the news.

It was not all doom, gloom and conspiracy theories, however, as many offered a positive perspective on the impact of such a move, for both the province and Lesufi’s career.

Lesufi has been inundated with congratulatory messages of support all morning. The MEC tweeted his gratitude and promised not to disappoint in his new role.

