Zuma unwinds with a game of footsie and breakfast in bed

Although he reportedly skipped out on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration at the weekend because of his ongoing legal troubles, it seems former president Jacob Zuma is also battling a bout of flu.

This was confirmed by his wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma who took to Instagram to share what “mom and dad” got up to on Sunday, a day after the inauguration.

“Every day I feel is a blessing from God. …Even though life is not always easy to live, but the opportunity to do so is a blessing beyond comprehension…..I walk in a space of gratitude..Breakfast served in bed because Mom and Dad are trying to shake this terrible flu off. Thanks to our beloved daughters,” wrote Tobeka in her caption.

Sowetan reports that Tobeka took to the comment section for an impromptu Q&A from her curious followers.

“Soooooooo uBaba is so romantic,” asked a follower named @khosiegal, to which Tobeka replied: “Am running [away].”

Zuma and his team last week lodged an application for a permanent stay of prosecution in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg and are currently awaiting the outcome of their application.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

