25.5.2019 11:06 am

#SAInauguration19 Ringo’s music gets boo’ed at Loftus

Kaunda Selisho
Fana Mokoena standing next to fellow EFF member Ringo Madlingozi | Image: Twitter

Fana Mokoena standing next to fellow EFF member Ringo Madlingozi | Image: Twitter

The inauguration’s attendees were not too excited to hear the new MP’s music blaring over the speakers.

While members of parliament may love the idea of hearing musician-turned-MP Ringo Madlingozi sing as they wait, it seems the public is not too keen on that idea.

Attendees of the 2019 presidential inauguration took to Twitter to share how Madlingozi’s music was rejected by the crowd after it was played over the loudspeakers at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane during intervals in the morning’s proceedings.

One Twitter user believes that this is due to Madlingozi’s political affiliation to the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Earlier this year, the musician, who has been a proud supporter of the party in recent years was nominated as one of its candidates on elections list.

Due to the party’s increased supporter base, Madlingozi no finds himself in parliament.

At the convening of the first session of the sixth parliament on Wednesday, while the MPs were waiting for secret ballots to be brought in to vote for the speaker of the house, one MP asked: “While we’re sitting here can Ringo Madlingozi please fill in the gap?”

Others joined this call, including ANC MP Jackson Mthembu, who called out: “Cula, Ringo.”

READ NEXT: Mpofu slams ANC ‘fools’ who mock that Ringo is now an EFF MP

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa takes oath of office 25.5.2019
LIVE STREAM: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration 25.5.2019
Crowds streaming into Loftus for Ramaphosa inauguration, despite chill 25.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition