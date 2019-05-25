SAInauguration19 Ringo’s music gets boo’ed at Loftus

While members of parliament may love the idea of hearing musician-turned-MP Ringo Madlingozi sing as they wait, it seems the public is not too keen on that idea.

Attendees of the 2019 presidential inauguration took to Twitter to share how Madlingozi’s music was rejected by the crowd after it was played over the loudspeakers at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane during intervals in the morning’s proceedings.

They're playing Ringo in the stadium Lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/LewhJNWyjk — Thami Joli Karabo (@DavidMilis) May 25, 2019

They just played Ringo in the stadium and the crowd said naaaaah????yaaaa — mfumz (@ShillyMingz) May 25, 2019

They tried to play Ringo at the stadium and the crowd boo'd???????????????????? — Mayihlome (@MTshwete) May 25, 2019

One Twitter user believes that this is due to Madlingozi’s political affiliation to the Economic Freedom Fighters.

I'm not shocked when a crowd rejecs Ringo Madlingozi music at inauguration stadium, he made a poor decision to be a partisan politician. — Zakhe Nxumalo (@zakhenxumalo89) May 25, 2019

Earlier this year, the musician, who has been a proud supporter of the party in recent years was nominated as one of its candidates on elections list.

Due to the party’s increased supporter base, Madlingozi no finds himself in parliament.

At the convening of the first session of the sixth parliament on Wednesday, while the MPs were waiting for secret ballots to be brought in to vote for the speaker of the house, one MP asked: “While we’re sitting here can Ringo Madlingozi please fill in the gap?”

Others joined this call, including ANC MP Jackson Mthembu, who called out: “Cula, Ringo.”

