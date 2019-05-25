Bonang’s bubbly spotted at #SAInauguration19 food and wine tasting

After Fikile Mbalula’s cryptic insistence that there was “no such endorsement” of Bonang Matheba’s bubbly at the 2019 presidential inauguration, the public has been left wondering if House of BNG will be served today or not?

An eagle-eyed Twitter user’s observation has brought about further questions after they took a screenshot from a video showing Cyril Ramaphosa at an inauguration tasting where a bottle of House of BNG can be seen in the frame.

Come here bafanas @MbalulaFikile — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 24, 2019

EFF leader Julius Malema even tagged Mbalula in the tweet demanding answers.

The ANC leader who is often quick to respond to Malema has opted to tweet solely about inauguration preparation while Bonang and the president’s office have remained mum on the matter.

Meanwhile, politicians, delegates, international guests and members of the public have all arrived at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Tshwane for the event which is expected to begin shortly.

