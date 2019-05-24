WATCH: Is Papa Penny calling Malema an idiot in his new song?

A recent video of Papa Penny in a recording studio has social media users believing that the Tsonga music sensation’s new song Silima may be a diss track aimed at Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

In the video, which was originally posted on Facebook, Papa Penny can be heard singing about an ugly boy and a “silima” (which sounds similar to word the Zulu word ‘islima’, which means idiot) who has been disrespectful towards him.

His pronunciation of the word also sounds very close to the pronunciation of Malema.

Some fans have already gotten their hands on the track, which has been produced to an amapiano-style beat, and they seem to be loving it.

Those who got their hands on the video clip and the song began dissecting the lyrics and trying to figure out what they mean and who they are in reference to.

“SELEMA probably mean #MALEMA ka gore those words sound so familiar. Papa Penny Penny to release a diss track Mzansi,” tweeted one user.

In the opening line of the song, Papa Penny refers to a guy who surprised him by going around telling everyone that he is not educated, which is what Malema recently did.

Papa Penny retaliated by accusing Malema of having faked his education.

WATCH: Julius Malema ‘faked’ his education – Papa Penny

But it seems Papa Penny’s retaliation was not over given the release of Silima, which is available for download on the Datafile host website.

