No such endorsement, says Mbalula on Bonang’s inauguration bubbly deal

As congratulations were streaming in for media personality Bonang Matheba in the wake of the news that guests at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration will toast and sip on her recently launched sparkling wine range called House of BNG, the ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula opted to cut the jubilation short.

It began when Mbalula responded to broadcaster Aldrin Sampear’s congratulatory message to Matheba on the achievement.

There's no such endorsement — Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) May 24, 2019

Sampear tried to get some clarity from the minister and had to ask a few times before he was able to get more than “no such endorsement” out of him.

“President when we celebrated our victory said no champagne we must respect our people ,The people who put us in power therefore …. (sic)” Mbalula eventually tweeted in response to Sampear.

This comes after she took to social media on Thursday night to announce that her Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) from House of BNG will be the bubbly of choice for Saturday’s inauguration at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.

”The House of BNG is proud bubbly supplier for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration on May 25 2019! Congratulations to president-elect Cyril [Ramaphosa] … we can’t wait to toast with you,” she wrote on the Instagram page.

The festivities are set to take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium when Ramaphosa is sworn in as the president of South Africa’s sixth democratically elected government.

