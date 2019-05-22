Chamisa, Zim Twitter ‘salute’ Ramaphosa and Malema for their ‘maturity’

Zimbabwe’s MDC party leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday led his social media followers in saluting President Cyril Ramaphosa and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

Chamisa was responding to a video of the two sharing a light moment in Cape Town on Tuesday.

In the clip shared by the EFF, Ramaphosa congratulates the EFF on their improved showing in the recent elections.

The EFF grew by 19 seats, from 25 in 2015, to 44 in 2019. The EFF and ANC have themselves acknowledged it was no coincidence that the ANC shrank by the same number of seats, from 449 to 330.

Malema and Ramaphosa were there to register as MPs, and when he and Ramaphosa encountered each other, Ramaphosa acknowledged him in a friendly manner, despite the harsh criticism Malema has often levelled at Ramaphosa since he replaced Jacob Zuma as ANC and national president last year.

Ramaphosa told Malema in his home language Sepedi: “You guys did well. Congratulations.”

“Thank you, we appreciate it,” Malema responded.

Chamisa saluted the two leaders for not being bitter towards each other despite their differences.

I salute and congratulate this type of non-acerbic engagement upon progressive politics..Kudos to these great African brothers! https://t.co/mcvH2Gsiya — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) May 22, 2019

He said: “I salute and congratulate this type of non-acerbic engagement upon progressive politics..Kudos to these great African brothers!”

Zimbabweans followed suit in saluting the two leaders for being “matured” politicians.

Twitter user @nyarusara wrote: “In as much as Malema does not agree with ANC you will never see him in America begging for Sanctions. They will disagree but will not disturb the economy.Let all disagree but make sure we work together for the better of our economy,” while @Samanyika3 said: “In as much as Cyril does not agree with Malema, you dont see him unleashing the army and brigades to terrorise and kill opposition members.”

Others, however, challenged Chamisa to emulate the two politicians, “swallow his pride” and pursue a good working relationship with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa .

“You can only shake an available hand. Unless I am enabled to do it via Bluetooth,” Chamisa responded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.