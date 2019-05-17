17.5.2019 04:38 pm

Whiteness is a swear-word, proclaims Zille

Kaunda Selisho
FILE PICTURE: Helen Zille. Picture: Neil McCartney

FILE PICTURE: Helen Zille. Picture: Neil McCartney

Her twar with Hlomla Dandala morphed into a twar with Thuli Madonsela.

Following a morning of arguing with actor Hlomla Dandala about white privilege and black privilege, outgoing Western Cape premier Helen Zille has set her sights on Thuli Mandosela after the latter tried to get the former to see the error of her ways.

Zille has been tweeting non-stop with those who have engaged her on the divisive content of her tweets and has made a number of proclamations along the way.

Chief among her claims lies the assertion that there is a stigmatization of the term whiteness.

She concluded by refusing to give in to Madonsela’s demand for an apology.

READ NEXT: Don’t cry when you’re punished at the polls for being a d***, says DA’s Mbali Ntuli

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Don’t cry when you’re punished at the polls for being a d***, says DA’s Mbali Ntuli 17.5.2019
Madonsela wants Zille to ‘withdraw and apologise’ for ‘black privilege’ tweet 17.5.2019
Helen Zille defines ‘black privilege’ as ‘being able to loot a country and get reelected’ 17.5.2019

 

today in print

Read Today's edition