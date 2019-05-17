Don’t cry when you’re punished at the polls for being a d***, says DA’s Mbali Ntuli

Member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature and the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli had some strong words for politicians who choose to exercise their right to offend.

God damn Twitter today is like the Twilight zone… smart phones really make people reveal themselves. Kubi thixo kubi! pic.twitter.com/HExnqCkL7p — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) May 17, 2019

In a series of numbered tweets, the politician reflected on the effect that certain public utterances, on social media or otherwise, have on the support base a party enjoys, especially during an election.

1) It shouldn’t need saying but if you’re a politician having the right to offend doesn’t mean you have to do so just for the sake of it. If you’re a politician & don’t understand that voters vote MOSTLY based on their feelings about you then you’re a piss poor politician. — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) May 17, 2019

She also retweeted another user who shared her sentiments.

Just because you have a protected right to say something that you believe, even if it offends, doesn’t mean that you should. Especially, if you are a representative of a plural political party that is trying to win support from more South Africans. — Warwick Bruce Chapman (@warwickchapman) May 17, 2019

Her tweets come in the wake of her fellow DA member and outgoing Western Cape premier Helen Zille being lambasted for tweets on “black privilege.”

She concluded her rant by tweeting about the difference between politicians who “don’t actually engage with the masses and are on the ground.”

3)It’s clear which politicians don’t actually engage with the masses and are on the ground. It’s always the ones who are tone deaf &when criticized can’t take it and label their critics as too woke or snowflakes or sensitive.Nah we just tired of people in power acting the fool. — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) May 17, 2019

Ntuli serves as an MPL in KwaZulu Natal where the DA took a 13.90 % chunk of the vote, up from 12.76% in 2014.

It was recently announced that her name had made it on to the DA list of party representatives submitted to the IEC ahead of the 2019 elections.

In a tweet to a supporter, Ntuli said a position in the National Assembly is a plan that was on the cards but not at this exact moment. She hinted at the fact that she felt as though she may be censored if she made her way to the National Assembly right now.

