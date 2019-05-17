17.5.2019 04:08 pm

Don’t cry when you’re punished at the polls for being a d***, says DA’s Mbali Ntuli

Kaunda Selisho
Democratic Alliance youth chairperson, Mbali Ntuli, speaking at a press conference in Johannesburg, 28 June 2012. The DA is preparing to take to the streets of Polokwane, Limpopo in protest of the provinces failure to deliver school books to schools. Picture: Refilwe Modise.

Her tweets come in the wake of her fellow DA member Helen Zille being lambasted for tweets on ‘black privilege’.

Member of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature and the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli had some strong words for politicians who choose to exercise their right to offend.

In a series of numbered tweets, the politician reflected on the effect that certain public utterances, on social media or otherwise, have on the support base a party enjoys, especially during an election.

She also retweeted another user who shared her sentiments.

Her tweets come in the wake of her fellow DA member and outgoing Western Cape premier Helen Zille being lambasted for tweets on “black privilege.”

mbali ntuli tweet

She concluded her rant by tweeting about the difference between politicians who “don’t actually engage with the masses and are on the ground.”

Ntuli serves as an MPL in KwaZulu Natal where the DA took a 13.90 % chunk of the vote, up from 12.76% in 2014.

It was recently announced that her name had made it on to the DA list of party representatives submitted to the IEC ahead of the 2019 elections.

In a tweet to a supporter, Ntuli said a position in the National Assembly is a plan that was on the cards but not at this exact moment. She hinted at the fact that she felt as though she may be censored if she made her way to the National Assembly right now.

READ NEXT: Madonsela wants Zille to ‘withdraw and apologise’ for ‘black privilege’ tweet

