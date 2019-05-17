Social media users mourn the death of Grumpy Cat

Social media users were left miserable following the announcement of Grumpy Cat’s death at age 7. She died on Tuesday at her home.

The cat was famous for being used as a meme on topics that failed to amuse social media users.

“We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat. Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that became too tough for her to overcome. Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough,” reads the statement on the cat’s social media pages.

View this post on Instagram Some days are grumpier than others… A post shared by Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat) on May 17, 2019 at 2:01am PDT

Social media users have been sending condolences to the cat’s family. She has been trending since.

