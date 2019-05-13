13.5.2019 02:59 pm

Woman’s R80K lobola divides social media opinion

Citizen reporter
Dairy cows on the farm during a site visit by the leader of the DA, Mmusi Maimane to the Vrede Dairy farm that was run by Gupta company Estina, 12 July 2017. It was intended to benefit the communiy but has been alleged to be a front for money laundering and also alleged to have been the source of funds for the Gupta wedding. Picture: Neil McCartney

Social media users have been debating on whether R80K is too much for lobola.

A woman caused a stir on Sunday after taking to social media to share with her followers that her fiancé had paid R80,000 for her lobola. The woman was complaining about a man who she claimed had been asking her to cheat on her fiancé with him, a request she thought was insane after he had paid that much for her hand in marriage.

She said: “But why does this guy think I will cheat on my fiancé with him when my fiancé paid 80k for my lobola, respects me as his woman, and treats me like the only woman alive? What kind of crazy woman would give that up? Black people just don’t wanna see other black people happy. But if my R80k lobola is no big deal why can’t y’all get over it? Why does it hurt so bad? Don’t hate me if you can’t afford to lobola your woman and don’t hate me if you know you ain’t worth more than R2k.”

Though the issue with the said man was her main problem, social media users could not help but focus on the R80,000 lobola. Her comment that the amount was a measure of her worth sparked a debate on the purpose of lobola and what the “normal” lobola amount was.

While some said the amount was a “normal” bride price, some argued that it was too much.

These were some of the comments on social media:

