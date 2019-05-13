British Prime Minister’s congratulatory message to Ramaphosa fails to impress social media

British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Theresa May has been criticised by the Britons and South Africans after sending a congratulatory message to President Cyril Ramaphosa for winning the elections.

She said: “Congratulations Cyril Ramaphosa on your election success. As I said in South Africa last year, by working together as friends and partners we will secure a more prosperous future for all our people. I look forward to continuing that work with you.”

While South Africans said she should leave the country alone, Britons said they hoped she would not stay long enough in her position to continue working with Ramaphosa.

Paul_Raphaely said: “Tend your own bloody herd, Theresa. Our country has effectively chosen its president and he has his mandate now, sort of. Let’s see what he can do with it, or not. But, please, literally mind your own business. We don’t need your advice,” while @Kenn_QBE wrote: “You going to be around as Prime Minister for how much Longer, Theresa? UK Polls looking pretty ominous currently!”

These were some of the comments on social media:

Working together while you are DISMALLY failing to deliver on #Brexit!!!???????????????????? — Uncle Sammy???????? (@MashSammy) May 12, 2019

If I were you, Cyril, I’d keep a healthy distance. — Paul Whelan (@PaulWhelan745) May 13, 2019

Can we have our gold and diamonds back? — R. Candy (@rcandy16) May 11, 2019

Just don’t do a happy dance, and we’ll all be fine. — Anna T (@thebaklav) May 11, 2019

Resign — phil yates #standup4Brexit (@yatesy02) May 11, 2019

That my dear lady is a doubtful honor. — ????Ek is Chrisjan Botha???? (@chrisjan_botha) May 11, 2019

Our ppl?… Please don’t include me????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️ — Ribes_The Fighter✊???????????????? (@Ribes_L) May 11, 2019

You won’t be working with Cyril, Sunshine; you’ll be lucky if you have a job at all. — Guida (@guidafaceguida) May 11, 2019

It’s ok, you won’t be here for much longer to work with anybody… — Clive Raymond (@WestWalesMusic) May 11, 2019

Suspect that won’t be a very long working relationship! — carlosf (@crazyfrog2003) May 11, 2019

You have failed to deliver #Brexit.

You’ve made #Britain a laughing stock in the world.

You have single handed made the #Tory party unelectable.

Everyone is crying out for you to resign + you still hanging on. — David&Sergio ????????????‍❤️‍???????????? (@cordeiro876) May 11, 2019

We are expropriating our land without compensation — Askari (@Angelo_Agrizi) May 12, 2019

Heres hoping you arent in office long enough to do so!!???? — holly (@HPaterson18) May 11, 2019

Maybe you can go on a walking holiday to see him. Take as long as you like but let somebody take over as PM first. Thank you. ???? — Chris (@HWick_Bluenose) May 11, 2019

(Groan)

Tend your own bloody herd Theresa. Our country has effectively chosen its president and he has his mandate now, sort of. Let’s see what he can do with it, or not.

But, please, literally mind your own business. We don’t need your advice. — Paul Raphaely (@Paul_Raphaely) May 12, 2019

Ah yes South Africa. Who could forget. pic.twitter.com/DTIpCE52MS — Andy John (@ekuldnahlooc) May 11, 2019

