British Prime Minister’s congratulatory message to Ramaphosa fails to impress social media

Citizen reporter
The pound is up after Theresa May was given a six-month Brexit delay by European leaders but she is still struggling to reach an agreement on her deal at home. AFP/Philippe HUGUEN

While Britons have called on her to resign, South Africans say she should focus on solving her own country’s problems.

British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Theresa May has been criticised by the Britons and South Africans after sending a congratulatory message to President Cyril Ramaphosa for winning the elections.

She said: “Congratulations Cyril Ramaphosa on your election success. As I said in South Africa last year, by working together as friends and partners we will secure a more prosperous future for all our people. I look forward to continuing that work with you.”

While South Africans said she should leave the country alone, Britons said they hoped she would not stay long enough in her position to continue working with Ramaphosa.

Paul_Raphaely said: “Tend your own bloody herd, Theresa. Our country has effectively chosen its president and he has his mandate now, sort of. Let’s see what he can do with it, or not. But, please, literally mind your own business. We don’t need your advice,” while @Kenn_QBE wrote: “You going to be around as Prime Minister for how much Longer, Theresa? UK Polls looking pretty ominous currently!”

These were some of the comments on social media:

