9.5.2019 03:56 pm

‘It must be mock elections’, says Nigerian Twitter on SA’s peaceful elections

Citizen reporter
Voters in Saulsville, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Some have jokingly said the elections must be nullified because they can’t be real if there is no violence.

South African has received nothing but praise from other Africans for holding a peaceful election.

Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, who heads the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to South Africa, said Africans needed to learn from South Africa.

“South Africa is the second youngest democratic country on the continent. However, the way they have performed so far as they prepared to hold their elections is outstanding,” said Kikwete during a meeting with PAP President Roger Nkodo Dang at PAP’s two-week second ordinary session of the fifth legislature being held in Midrand, Gauteng.

“This is impressive and must be adopted for a better continent. There is no violence but only competition and peace. We are indeed impressed.”

Nigerians also took to social media to laud our country for a peaceful election.

Tunji Lardner wrote on Twitter: “Meanwhile… Voting day in South Africa…What! No soldiers, police, DSS, thugs!? No violence. No killings! Ha…I am not sure these are real elections o,” along with a video of a voting station in Sandton.

His post solicited comments from his followers, who said they could only pray that elections would be a peaceful event in their country.

Twitter user AA_Mufty wrote: “If we behave well in Nigeria, interventions from security agencies won’t be needed. But Nigerians are a special [species] whose attitude is about winning at all cost,” while EastFelix wrote: “Wait, so you mean to tell me that election is going on laidis somewhere in Africa?.. Oh fada lord lift the curse on Nigeria.”

These were some of the comments:

(Additional reporting by ANA)

