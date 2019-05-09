‘It must be mock elections’, says Nigerian Twitter on SA’s peaceful elections

South African has received nothing but praise from other Africans for holding a peaceful election.

Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, who heads the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to South Africa, said Africans needed to learn from South Africa.

“South Africa is the second youngest democratic country on the continent. However, the way they have performed so far as they prepared to hold their elections is outstanding,” said Kikwete during a meeting with PAP President Roger Nkodo Dang at PAP’s two-week second ordinary session of the fifth legislature being held in Midrand, Gauteng.

“This is impressive and must be adopted for a better continent. There is no violence but only competition and peace. We are indeed impressed.”

Nigerians also took to social media to laud our country for a peaceful election.

Tunji Lardner wrote on Twitter: “Meanwhile… Voting day in South Africa…What! No soldiers, police, DSS, thugs!? No violence. No killings! Ha…I am not sure these are real elections o,” along with a video of a voting station in Sandton.

Meanwhile.. Voting day in South Africa..WHAT! No Soldiers, Police, DSS, thugs!? ???????? No violence. No killings! Ha…I am not sure these are real elections o! pic.twitter.com/BEQW4yVwZd — Tunji Lardner (@TunjiLardner) May 8, 2019

His post solicited comments from his followers, who said they could only pray that elections would be a peaceful event in their country.

Twitter user AA_Mufty wrote: “If we behave well in Nigeria, interventions from security agencies won’t be needed. But Nigerians are a special [species] whose attitude is about winning at all cost,” while EastFelix wrote: “Wait, so you mean to tell me that election is going on laidis somewhere in Africa?.. Oh fada lord lift the curse on Nigeria.”

These were some of the comments:

There are little or no greedy, desperate do-or-die political maniacs and bigots who arm,sponsor and instigate thugs and use the security agencies to win at all cost. Likely, the political offices do not have bogus and unjustifiable benefits to encourage the do or die system. — Ononogbu E (@ennanyerugo) May 9, 2019

Abi ooo…..& this is in Africa. We pray that the scales blinding our politicians in Africa will be removed soonest — Funsho Abanson (@Funshoabanson) May 9, 2019

I am telling you! That is what obtains in saner climes. Imagine seeing this video of South Africans going about the elections peacefully without the physical presence of armed uniformed security personnel very close to the polling units & wondering when Nigeria will be like this — Your Private Sensual Therapists (@RaySensualCalls) May 9, 2019

Thumbs SA this kinda election we all want ???? — Sylvia Polycarp (@kellybrown6161_) May 9, 2019

Please go closer it could be a queue for ATM or Abuja – Kaduna train station ticketing Center. — ERIC (@uchennae67) May 9, 2019

Nigeria will get there. We will keep fighting till we get it right….. — BOM Ventures (@BomVentures) May 9, 2019

They are,after years of liberation struggle, the first democratic election in South Africa was held in 1994. This election changed the history of South Africa and paved the way towards a new democratic dispensation. They can now show their democratic might☺ — Marumbu Sixtus (@marumbu_sixtus) May 9, 2019

Nigeria should lean from them ,# Election is not War — Beke-ere warri (@Beke13147793) May 9, 2019

Just imagine!! This is a civil society. — Chuks ???????? (@ChuksMultiP) May 8, 2019

It must be mock elections — Chukwuemeka Nwosu (@emekanws) May 8, 2019

These guys have seen enough blood spilled, and they made intentional decision to shun violence. Thumbs up to them.???????????? — Bobi Emmanuel (@emmavok88) May 9, 2019

????????????Tunji, there is something surely wrong if foot soldiers are not causing mayhem. It is a trick! It must be that the soldiers are planning a coup, so the politicians are not ready to risk all. — Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) May 9, 2019

It must be mock elections!! How can it be real when the army is not present? @MBuhari @AsoRock Can you see how your mates behave? — BiteOfBeninBlog (@BiteBenin) May 8, 2019

The elections must be nullified! What nonsense -all of them just standing and voting like that, without ‘adequate security’. Please, let’s loan them some money to ‘secure’ the elections mbok — Okey Ezeokoli (@okey_ezeokoli) May 9, 2019

(Additional reporting by ANA)

