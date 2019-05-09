Malema ‘investigating’ after video showing men in EFF regalia manhandling elderly woman

South Africans were left furious on Wednesday following a video showing men in EFF regalia manhandling an elderly woman in ANC regalia. Though most assumed the incident happened at a voting station yesterday, unconfirmed reports said the incident did not happen yesterday, and the men were removing the elderly woman from an EFF meeting.

Pheagane Mogale said: “This was not a voting station but an EFF meeting. What was she doing there? You can easily see that they are asking her to leave and she’s refusing. Did they beat her up? They wanted to take her out. Can any of DA or EFF members go to ANC meetings wearing party colours?”

In the video, the men in EFF colours can be seen talking to the woman, seemingly telling her to get out of the venue, to which she refuses. After failing to convince her to leave, they violently remove her from her chair as the singing continues.

Another man can be heard shouting that the woman must leave the venue.

The EFF was highly criticised following the video, with some calling on party leader Julius Malema to deal with the issue.

Responding to those who asked him to intervene, the EFF leader said he had seen the video and that they were investigating.

I saw the video, and we are investigating. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 9, 2019

Watch the video below shared by Khanyisa Mpho:

