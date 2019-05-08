Pastor calls Dr Tumi ‘the biggest hypocrite’ for voting for EFF

Award-winning gospel musician Dr Tumi was amused on Wednesday after a pastor called him a “hypocrite” after making his vote public.

According to his Twitter bio, Pastor K is the founder and senior Pastor of Ekklesia Ministries and Songwriter for Ekklesiastix, South Africa.

“Believer, follower and a fanatic lover of Jesus, Lord and Savior,” further reads the bio.

“I vote EFF,” said Dr Tumi, along with a logo of the EFF, but Pastor K said the doctor’s choice was ungodly.

According to the pastor, the EFF went against everything the Bible teaches, and it was Dr Tumi’s job to base his political choice on the word of God.

He said: “As an ardent believer and worshipper of Yeshua how on earth can you cast your vote for an organization that goes everything the Bible teaches. Dr Tumi you have just revealed who you really are! The biggest hypocrite! You’re making The Gospel of Jesus Christ a mockery man!”

So who do you suggest I should have voted for? Looks like to be a Christian is a standard that is set by you. So help us for next time with the perfect choice Pastor K. https://t.co/3TRg3pOCWp — Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) May 8, 2019

But the musician was having none of it.

“[I am] Definitely not gonna let anyone who makes their choice freely deny me of mine. [He is] just a pastor who preferred I not have my right exercised. Voting some parties makes you less Christian, I only learned today,” he said.

Though the pastor preached a sermon on Twitter explaining why he thought the doctor’s choice was ungodly, Dr Tumi said “he heard nothing honestly”.

His followers have defended him against the power, telling him his political home did not change anything.

“They may come attack you for your democratic choice. Even some of us your supporters voted what we believe in and want to give a chance which EFF. We will always love and support you,” said Sbongile Baloyi.

The last part of the pastor’s sermon challenged Dr Tumi to read the Bible more so he could make godly decisions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.