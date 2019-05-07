DA’s service delivery ‘worse than the ANC’ – Ferial Haffajee

Veteran journalist and editor Ferial Haffajee sent out a number of tweets on Tuesday morning seeking to highlight problems with the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) governance in her area – Johannesburg’s Ward 58.

Haffajee used what she viewed as the party’s inadequate service in the area, encompassing parts of Fordsburg, Vrededorp, Crosby, Paarlshoop, and Langlaagte North, to comment on what she believed was the party’s failure to be “better at governing” in South Africa as a whole.

“Sunday, three days before [elections]. The party has said where it governs, it does so well. Not in our experience and not even on elections eve,” one tweet reads.

“[DA] campaigned on a ticket of being tough on crime. This was a facility being vandalised in broad daylight in [Ward 48]. Told DA-led government at all levels. Dololo [nothing],” another tweet reads.

“The party has said where it governs, it governs better. This is our everyday. Not better. Worse than the ANC,” reads another tweet, accompanied by pics of rubbish-strewn, dilapidated streets.

The DA “is fixing public pools as part of its promise of good public city facilities. This is our pool and it’s being mothballed. When I ask led why, the official asked for ‘contribution’,” says yet another tweet.

Several of the tweets make the point that there are “no angels in politics”.

⁦@Our_DA⁩ campaigned on a ticket of being tough on crime. This was a facility being vandalised in broad daylight in #Ward58. Told DA-led government at all levels. Dololo. #SAElections2019 No angels ???? in politics. ✊???? people’s power. pic.twitter.com/rGc6ncggKi — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

#SAElections2019 #Ward58 ⁦@Our_DA⁩ is fixing public pools as part of its promise of good public city facilities. This is our pool ???? and it’s being mothballed. When I ask led why, the official asked for “contribution”. No angels ???? in politics. pic.twitter.com/n2g2gvGJur — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

#SAElections2019 #Ward58 The DA has run on a ticket of being better at governing. @abedabhamjee has reported this for months and she had to walk through this to vote ???? yesterday. It’s our everyday. pic.twitter.com/wIRWccIu0O — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

⁦@Our_DA⁩ governed #Ward58 on Sunday, three days before #SAElections2019. The party@has said where it governs, it does so well. Not in our experience and not even on elections eve. pic.twitter.com/hDaNEJgRZo — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

#SAElections2019 ⁦@Our_DA⁩ governed #Ward 58 on Sunday. The party has said where it governs, it governs better. This is our everyday. Not better. Worse than the ANC. pic.twitter.com/0ih3N2g7Kw — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

#Ward58 On the campaign trail of #SAElections2019, the DA promised a responsive government. This member of our community has logged hundreds of messages, on social media and email. He has received no responses. Responsive? Not so much. pic.twitter.com/pgUUOVAsuC — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

*After a community investigation of over a year and a finding, this guy was still all over the DA campaign* Ward 58 – a Local Investigation of State Capture: DA Joburg bigwig implicated in hijacking of city property – found guilty of influence-peddling https://t.co/8EDKjdgzqE — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

Haffajee then engaged with several Twitter users who responded to her tweet.

One user said Haffajee’s tweets were unfair as the DA’s coalition government in Johannesburg had inherited an “infrastructure backlog in excess of R140 billion”.

In response, Haffajee called him a “DA-employed cadre”, adding that in her view such people “never countenance history when it is cited by [the ANC] but do use it to explain failed government in Johannesburg’s inner-city”.

Another said the DA was “streets ahead of the others in ethics and accountability”.

“The DA is a good opposition party, but in ethics and accountability, our experience in Ward 58 has taught us bitter lessons of how very untrue that is,” Haffajee countered.

Yet another user accused her of going on an “anecdote-based party-bashing session the day before the elections”.

“In your opinion. It’s my own timeline, not any organisations. And you are, of course, free to ignore me as your party has ignored our community since it won the election in 2016,” was Haffajee’s reply.

True @RyanCoetzee but our experience in #Ward58 in Jozi has shown the @Our_DA might even be worse than the ANC if it governs. We didn’t think it possible but they are in our ward. https://t.co/qjy4lVKVyv — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

Comment: Actually, no. In my experience, where I live, the DA has been as prone to cronyism, influence-peddling, poor service delivery as the MacDaddy of SA politics. I am in search of a new politics. https://t.co/TiB86z3zP6 — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

Funny @jamesstyan how @Our_DA employed cadres like you never countenance history when it is cited by @MYANC but do use it to explain failed government in Johannesburg’s inner-city. Why? https://t.co/lAxyiWybBf — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

in your opinion. It's my own timeline, not any organisations. And you are, of course, free to ignore me as your party has ignored our community since it won the election in 2016. — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

Yeah. For a journalist with >400k followers to go on an anecdote based party-bashing session the day before the elections seems unethical. — Knee-Coal (@nixodd) May 7, 2019

The DA is a good opposition party, but in ethics and accountability, our experience in Ward 58 has taught us bitter lessons of how very untrue that is. https://t.co/Imq1aA7b73 — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

Haffajee also took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share an opinion piece in The Daily Maverick by Saul Musker arguing that “For South Africa to succeed, we need to support Cyril Ramaphosa”.

“Supporting [Ramaphosa] means giving power to the corrupt [ANC]. Cyril’s power is NOT absolute and is depended on the NEC. Cyril will NOT complete his next term,” one user responded.

Op-Ed: For South Africa to succeed, we need to support Cyril Ramaphosa https://t.co/GwnD1aOiLI — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) May 7, 2019

