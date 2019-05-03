Taylor Swift gets dragged for ‘copying Beyonce’s homework’

Beyonce fans, popularly referred to as “The Beyhive”, have been on Taylor Swift’s case for hours following her Billboard Music Awards performance which was eerily similar to Beyonce’s historic Coachella performance.

The scene begins as drummers file into the auditorium in an orderly fashion, all dressed in soft pink before the stage opens up and Taylor Swift emerges wearing a sequined, one-sleeved bodysuit with fringe at the waist. She is then joined by dancers who are all dressed similarly.

Despite the slight differences, this mimics the opening of Bey’s performance in late 2018.

Fans went on to point out further similarities on Twitter under the hashtag #Mayochella before the discussion spiralled into a race to determine who did it first.

Taylor Swift did a drumline before Beyonce at Coachella. Chill out. #BillboardMusicAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/ukGTkzFAw6 — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) May 2, 2019

Taylor: “Ayye can i copy your homework”

Beyonce : “yeah but change it up a little bit” pic.twitter.com/sN8xCZGItS — Haitian Sensation (@BalisageMarc) May 3, 2019

I like Taylor. But she can’t go around tryna copy Beyoncé’s homework. — Chigozie (@simmiehendrxx) May 2, 2019

Taylors performance was pretty, but in terrible taste. Wasnt backed up with good talent, choreo, or… Much else. There was glitter, umbrellas, and The Bits of Beyonces 2018 Coachella Headline… #Mayochella was Not it. Ps: A drumline is not a Prop — afro incubi (@AdonisDior) May 3, 2019

Taylor Swift, imma let you finish but, Beyoncé had the greatest drumline of all time. — Natalie Caña???????????????? (@NatCanaWrites) May 2, 2019

Stop being daft with this Beyoncé / Taylor drumline thing. Yes, artists have incorporated marching bands/drumlines in performances before but TIMING is everything. The world has been BUZZING since #Homecoming. This ain’t no coincidence. — Wanna???? (@WannasWorld) May 2, 2019

And I would like the record to show that I’m not a Taylor Swift fan but I did see her play back in 2009 and she had a drumline on stage and dressed like this. TS entire look, album & videos back in 2009 focused on high school marching bands..We need to be mindful of how labeling pic.twitter.com/CYBAiEMOzM — Naomi Schmahl (@SchmahlNaomi) May 2, 2019

So Taylor Swift stole from Beyoncé who stole from Gwen Stefani who stole from Fleetwood Mac in the 1970s?

Dumb Asses.#Beyonce #TaylorSwift #DumbFukcz pic.twitter.com/vu0XjaUDeG — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 2, 2019

Why is the beehive mad cause Taylor Swifter drumline? Beyonce wasn't the 1st and won't be the last. She doesn't own the rights to having one. They did share similar things. But the beehive act like she is God. NOT! pic.twitter.com/kybJaLNGdW — Patricia Juanita TaylorWalker (@PTaylorwalker) May 2, 2019

Swift has even been accused of baiting the public for some publicity.

I know for a fact Taylor’s team is baiting the public with this one. Instead of giving the public a solid good performance, they gave #BillboardMusicAwards a weird under-rehearsed #homecoming performance knowing the public would make the comparison, so her name would trend #SMH https://t.co/LYQXtt59eE — MEFeaterEIC (@GabrielleAmani) May 2, 2019

visual representation of beyhive vs taylor swift stans #Mayochella pic.twitter.com/jokf36Jhde — ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???? (@ShanghaiTheDon) May 2, 2019

Beyonce fans relentlessly made fun of Swift by remixing Beyonce’s lyrics and using them as captions for her photos.

"Prove to me you got some co-lo-ni-sa-tion" https://t.co/lNrzCPi85T — sathane voetsek (@Khuze_Elikhulu) May 2, 2019

I woke up to niggers talking like me.

Woke up to niggers acting like me.

-Beyoncé (Homecoming live) when asked About Taylor Swift.. — Mmadibuseng (@Tlhogi_Ng) May 2, 2019

Beyoncé when her team broke the news this morning: pic.twitter.com/9gx53kUWY8 — Jaila (JAY-luh) (@jaichanellie) May 2, 2019

To top off the blatant imitation, Swift took to Twitter to announce that she would be releasing the live rehearsal audio from the Billboard Music Awards performance on vinyl and CD, much like Beyonce did by releasing the live audio from her Coachella performance as an album titled Homecoming.

THIS WAS THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF FUN POSSIBLE. And for the first time ever I’m releasing the live rehearsal audio from this performance on vinyl and CD from @BBMAs on my site. Thank you to every performer up there with us tonight!!! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/MBHGP99Zxz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 2, 2019

