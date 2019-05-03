3.5.2019 02:03 pm

Taylor Swift gets dragged for ‘copying Beyonce’s homework’

Kaunda Selisho
Taylor Swift emerges on the Billboard Music Awards stage holding twin dolls | Image: Twitter

The Beyhive were not happy to see that Swift’s Billboard Music Awards performance was eerily similar to Beyonce’s Coachella performance.

Beyonce fans, popularly referred to as “The Beyhive”, have been on Taylor Swift’s case for hours following her Billboard Music Awards performance which was eerily similar to Beyonce’s historic Coachella performance.

The scene begins as drummers file into the auditorium in an orderly fashion, all dressed in soft pink before the stage opens up and Taylor Swift emerges wearing a sequined, one-sleeved bodysuit with fringe at the waist. She is then joined by dancers who are all dressed similarly.

Despite the slight differences, this mimics the opening of Bey’s performance in late 2018.

Fans went on to point out further similarities on Twitter under the hashtag #Mayochella before the discussion spiralled into a race to determine who did it first.

Swift has even been accused of baiting the public for some publicity.

Beyonce fans relentlessly made fun of Swift by remixing Beyonce’s lyrics and using them as captions for her photos.

To top off the blatant imitation, Swift took to Twitter to announce that she would be releasing the live rehearsal audio from the Billboard Music Awards performance on vinyl and CD, much like Beyonce did by releasing the live audio from her Coachella performance as an album titled Homecoming.

