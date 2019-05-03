NadiaNaked sends Twitter into a tizzy

Fans of rapper Nadia Nakai found themselves on somewhat of an Easter Egg hunt on Friday morning after the hashtag #NadiaNaked began trending.

Twitter users immediately assumed that there were nude photos of the sexy rapper circulating on social media and they rushed to get a peek at them.

#NadiaNaked eish i thought we seeing nudes today — The devu (@theinvincible40) May 3, 2019

Who else thought #NadiaNaked was something else???? pic.twitter.com/0BaESzMaMJ — Lord Savio of House Stark (@Savio_xxi) May 3, 2019

Some were disappointed to find that #NadiaNaked is just the name of her fourth-coming debut album.

BREAKING NEWS!!! Nadia Nakai's album is done and we dropping it on the 28th of June!!!! #NadiaNaked pic.twitter.com/i00I2zJWzS — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 3, 2019

So i rushed here for nudes but dololo #NadiaNaked pic.twitter.com/tGL6OKSazm — kenz (@Bokenza1) May 3, 2019

Fans of the rapper were ecstatic about the news, however, as they have been waiting for an official Nadia Nakai album for years.

Nadia (born Nadia Nakai Kandava) is a 29-year-old South African artist of Zimbabwean descent. She made her musical debut in 2013 at the age of 23 and has gone on to work with artists like Ice Prince, Kwesta, Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest.

She is currently signed to Cassper’s Family Tree Records and her debut album drops June 28.

