Malema’s number one pimp needed airtime so they took mine – Hofmeyr

Controversial Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr has held what he calls a funeral for his four DStv decoders after reportedly cancelling his subscription to the service.

He has been on a social media tirade ever since the pay TV company announced that they will no longer air content featuring Hofmeyr.

Malema's number one pimp @MultiChoiceGRP needed air-time. So they took my mine. I get it. — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) April 30, 2019

In addition to accusing the company of being “Malema’s pimp,” he stated that he (and his unidentified associates) are not rugby unions that need DStv.

“Ons bereik ons mense op veel meer plekke as tv. Hierdie is ‘n wekroep na onafhanklikheid,” tweeted Steve, which translates as “we reach our people in many more ways than on TV. This is a wake-up call to independence.”

“Ons sal die ondergang van Multichoice in ons leeftyd sien. Ek het ‘n spesiale begrafnis vir my skottel gereël,” he added, which means “we will see the downfall of Multichoice in our lifetime. I arranged a special funeral for my dish.”

Ons is nie rugbyunies wie se sportstadions deur DSTV leeg gehou word nie. Ons bereik ons mense op veel meer plekke as tv. Hierdie is 'n wekroep na onafhanklikheid. Ons sal die ondergang van Multichoice in ons leeftyd sien. Ek het 'n spesiale begrafnis vir my skottel gereël — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) April 30, 2019

On Monday, the Citizen reported that MultiChoice will now actively avoid airing any content in which he might appear, including the broadcast of any library material that features him.

In a statement regarding the matter, MultiChoice’s group executive for corporate affairs Joe Heshu said: “We are committed to the building of a non-racial society and strongly condemn any acts of discrimination.

“MultiChoice is proud of its support for Afrikaans, not only our investment in content for our DStv platforms but also our sponsorships of festivals, events, and the broader Afrikaans performing arts sector. Our commitment to Afrikaans and all local languages will not change.

“It has come to our attention that Steve Hofmeyr was nominated for a Ghoema music award in the category for Best Music video. We have requested that Steve Hofmeyr not form part of the event that we sponsor as his views are not aligned with our values. We welcome a society where freedom of speech is celebrated, however, we take a stand against racism.”

This is the latest development in a series of blows dealt to Hofmeyr’s brand following his choice to post often racially divisive and racist content to his social media platforms, in addition to making very racist statements.

By Wednesday morning however, Hofmeyr was still watching the platform to see how far the company had come with phasing out all the Hofmeyr-related content.

Thank you all. Agreed. The played my music this morning btw. pic.twitter.com/Nl5EJRtjkX — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) May 1, 2019

