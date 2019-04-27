Malema threatens to share Mbalula pics that would make him ‘regret day he was born’

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula was left with egg on his face on Saturday after joking around with Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, who did not seem to be in the mood for his jokes.

Mbalula posted a tweet that shocked everyone, including Malema, who only responded “He banna”.

“iCrush kaMama wakho [ Your mother’s crush], Fleek Flikizela dripping sauce. Show this to your mother – watch her as she destabilises to an inability to can,” said Mbalula, in a comment that sent him straight to the Twitter trends list.

iCrush kaMama wakho, Fleek Flikizela ???? dripping sauce. Show this to your mother – watch her as she destabilizes to an inability to can !!! pic.twitter.com/cizlRaJnI3 — Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) April 27, 2019

Responding to Malema’s comment in which he expressed shock, Mbalula shared a picture of the EFF leader in a purple suit and hat, with sunglasses and said it was his “sauce picture” that could “destabilise” people’s aunts.

Here is your sauce picture that disables their aunts ability to able !! Post yours today. pic.twitter.com/W1C7ykgIwa — Mr Fearfokkol | Forever Young (@MbalulaFikile) April 27, 2019

It appears as if the EFF leader was attending an old school-themed party, along with former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

However, Malema was not impressed with Mbalula sharing a picture of him without his permission.

He threatened to share pictures of Mbalula that would make him “regret the day you were born”.

I will release your pics Mbaks, and you will regret the day you were born. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 27, 2019

Mbalula seemed to have been as shocked by Malema’s comment and questioned why joking around with him seemed to be a problem.

“But I didn’t post your picture,” said Malema.

Social media users have been asking the EFF leader to share the pictures for entertainment purposes, though it doesn’t seem like it will happen.

