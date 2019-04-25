25.4.2019 01:32 pm

Abantu Book Festival to take legal action against Exclusive Books

Kaunda Selisho
Exclusive Books | Image: exclusivebooks.co.za

The book festival has accused the book store of allegedly stealing their ideas for years.

Platform for black writers and readers Abantu Book Festival has expressed their wish to take legal action against franchise book store Exclusive Books after the latter allegedly used footage from a previous Abantu Festival in one of their latest promotional videos without previously acquiring the necessary permission.

The video in question has since been deleted and a statement/apology has been issued by Exclusive Books but Abantu is not having it.

According to Exclusive Books, the footage that was used as part of their new “Africa’s Lit” campaign was procured from a 3rd party via their agency under a licensing agreement that they were unaware of.

After being alerted of the initial tweet containing the video, Abantu told Exclusive Books “we are coming for you”.

They followed up by alerting renowned author Zakes Mda that the footage in question was taken from an event of his.

“ATT: bra’@ZakesMda – The opening footage in this Exclusive Books vid, just before you speak, was stolen from Abantu Book Fest 2017. They never spoke to us, never asked nothing. They are using it to mislead the public. We wonder if you’re aware of this,” tweeted Abantu.

They went on to share further proof of additional footage that they allege had been stolen and used in the video.

Abantu further claimed that Exclusive Books has done this to them before.

When an Abantu follower suggested Exclusive Book credit them for their footage, they turned down the idea, claiming that they are “not looking to be integrated into coloniality”.

They have expressed their intention, in a tweet, to seek legal action.

