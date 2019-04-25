WATCH: Ford SA has solutions to remedy ‘easily broken into’ cars

Ford South Africa has confirmed a technical fault which has resulted in a particular line of their vehicles being targeted. This comes after images of three Ford vehicles trended of the cars allegedly all targeted on the same night while parked at a shopping mall. Laptops and sunglasses were allegedly stolen.

The Facebook posts allege that over 3,500 people in a Facebook group called My Ford was broken into South Africa posted daily testimonies of their Fords being broken into.

The owners of Ford Fiesta and the EcoSport models complained due to poor security features. Fords’ corporate transformation manager Craig von Essen explained the efforts Ford would take to remedy the matter.

“While newer Ford EcoSport and Fiesta vehicles are not affected, we are aware of older models being targeted.

“In some break-ins, the alarm does not sound – although the immobiliser is still active.

“We regret the inconvenience to our customers – and we will soon launch the following enhancements:

“The alarm, if fitted, will remain active – and will sound if the car is broken into through the key lock. And, for models without a standard alarm, we will offer one as an accessory. This alarm will also sound if the lock is tampered with.

“Thirdly, we will offer a replacement lock with a remote and a high-security key.”

He concluded by stating that the company was finalising the solutions and would be communicating to customers.

