 
6.4.2019 05:22 pm

Social media reacts to police being assaulted by foreign nationals

Carlos Muchave
Police officers are seen speaking to media and Save SA members shortly after a group of alleged ANC members attacked and intimidated the Save SA members camping in Church Square, 5 April 2017, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

SABC news reports that the incedent is currently being investigated.

A video posted by SABC news on twitter of police officials being attacked by foreign nationals in Sunnyside has caused outrage on twitter.

It is said that police officials were attacked while while patrolling in Sunnyside and could not retaliate or defend themselves while they were being assaulted.

The video which has been making its rounds on twitter has caused a huge upset among twitter users with comments like  “they wouldn’t do this sh*t here in KZN lama kwerekwere. Jozi people are way too nice.” stirring up drama on the incident.

