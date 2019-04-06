Social media reacts to police being assaulted by foreign nationals

A video posted by SABC news on twitter of police officials being attacked by foreign nationals in Sunnyside has caused outrage on twitter.

It is said that police officials were attacked while while patrolling in Sunnyside and could not retaliate or defend themselves while they were being assaulted.

The video which has been making its rounds on twitter has caused a huge upset among twitter users with comments like “they wouldn’t do this sh*t here in KZN lama kwerekwere. Jozi people are way too nice.” stirring up drama on the incident.

WATCH: Police assaulted while patrolling in Sunnyside Police have confirmed that the video doing the rounds on social media to which its members were attacked in Sunnyside is valid. They are investigating the incident. WARNING: Video may contain graphic material. pic.twitter.com/ASnG5SCGgI — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) April 6, 2019

they wouldn't do this sh*t here in KZN lama kwerekwere. Jozi people are way too nice. — Xolani-Njabulo???????? (@maxola1) April 6, 2019

There will come a time when we are referred to as foreigners in our own country by these ppl. They must all go home now — MIKHAIL KALASHNIKOV (@HitmanPolitical) April 6, 2019

They are afraid of being called xenophobic — MIKHAIL KALASHNIKOV (@HitmanPolitical) April 6, 2019

SABC news reports that the incedent is currently being investigated.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.