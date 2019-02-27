WATCH: Seven miracle videos that may turn you into a believer

Controversy surrounds Pastor Alph Lukau, the leader of Alleluia Ministries International church in Sandton who resurrected a “dead” man during his Sunday sermon. The video footage of Lukau and this so-called miracle has been trending on social media.

See our list of some noteworthy “miracles” that may turn anyone into a believer.

The first is pastor Lukau’s infamous resurrection. The Alleluia Ministries International on Sunday left the country in shock after holding a “miracle” service at his church that, among other extraordinary things, saw people throwing away their wheelchairs after receiving their alleged healing.

We move on to another miracle by Lukau where he prayed for a woman to walk. In June 2017, a woman on a stretcher arrived in an ambulance at the church in Sandton. The women claimed she could not walk and had tried everything.

In another video, self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri can be seen “capturing” the spirit of a congregant’s child on an Ipad.

Here is Pastor Bushiri performing one of his "miracles". pic.twitter.com/9gmDiNywM5 — Kirgit ???? (@Ronoh__) February 27, 2019

Another video posted on February 20 shows a pastor using a minor to perform an alleged exorcism.

anything to fool people .. Christian Pastor using his own daughter to do "miracle" pic.twitter.com/NsfL3dAOfi — No Conversion (@noconversion) February 20, 2019

Another unbelievable testimony is shown by an unidentified pastor who tells a story of how he was told he had a stroke and yet he still attended a church service.

Our pastor received the news that he had another stroke BUT he still delivered the word tonight that God is still a chain breaker and a miracle worker???????? pic.twitter.com/rQ49KhAYny — The River Durham (@riverdurham) February 20, 2019

Pastor Lukau resurfaced in our online search showing the pastor performing other miracles.

I decree and i declare; May a MIRACLE happen to you before the 40 Days of Prayer and Fasting are OVER! May God do it for you in the name of Jesus! So be it! https://t.co/JNasvsceeC — Alph Lukau (@AlphLukau) February 20, 2019

A Kenyan pastor also performs a hair-raising miracle on one of his church members.

Pastor Ng'ang'a involvement makes the whole clip lose its credibility.But since that's how business is done in Kenya all roads will lead to Neno Evangelism Center come Sunday, not buy miracles but to see "Rose Muhondo" who apparently attends the church as a public figure. pic.twitter.com/hBVRPGqEGp — Kao Chic ???????? (@Emmah017) November 22, 2018

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.