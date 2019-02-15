EFF supporters show their love with #EFFRedFriday

Some Twitter users found their timelines looking visibly redder on Friday morning and not because of the post-Valentine’s Day wave of posts.
All the red all over the timeline was as a result of the EFF’s call to action for their supporters to submit their best red looks for the weekly #EFFRedFriday celebration.
#EFFRedFriday tomorrow follow South Africans. pic.twitter.com/RgYwBUNVD3
— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 14, 2019
EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi led the charge by sharing his own #EFFRedFriday image and his mentions were soon flooded with supporter submissions.
#EFFRedFriday – let’s go! pic.twitter.com/00G3LptPVK
— #OurLandAndJobsNow (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) February 8, 2019
Representing my people. Disabled people have the right to vote and be part of the change they want to see. I'm fighting for my people.#EFFRedFriday pic.twitter.com/Q77qVvNluU
— Nobathembu Peter (@RoyaltiOnWheels) February 15, 2019
Happy #EFFRedFriday Fighters✊ pic.twitter.com/ycEVJla5a7
— Koketjo (@Kokie_e) February 15, 2019
#effredfriday these girls though ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/udNximr22a
— BlaK Xé (@JumbaBubele) February 15, 2019
A bit late but my cousin @Aveewear1 and I today, rocking our @EFFSouthAfrica regalia. We answered the #EFFRedFriday call. pic.twitter.com/AHwDP6YHQG
— Babes we EFF✊???? (@khokieg) February 8, 2019
#EFFRedFriday I feel like @LeighMathys.#blacklivesmatter in the @kayafm95dot9 studios this morning. pic.twitter.com/CyvLI6qJ2X
— Aunt Jumaimai (@NadineKDirks) February 15, 2019
#EFFRedFriday
We're not here to play???? pic.twitter.com/SishYkSMoW
— B????????Y (@khanyithandobab) February 15, 2019
The future is too bright #EFFRedFriday pic.twitter.com/WrHEQoZWMu
— Riccardo_Elle ™ANTI- ANC (@Riccardo_Elle) February 15, 2019
ALSO READ: EFF MP charged with laptop theft appears in court
(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.