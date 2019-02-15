EFF supporters show their love with #EFFRedFriday

Some Twitter users found their timelines looking visibly redder on Friday morning and not because of the post-Valentine’s Day wave of posts.

All the red all over the timeline was as a result of the EFF’s call to action for their supporters to submit their best red looks for the weekly #EFFRedFriday celebration.

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi led the charge by sharing his own #EFFRedFriday image and his mentions were soon flooded with supporter submissions.

Representing my people. Disabled people have the right to vote and be part of the change they want to see. I'm fighting for my people.#EFFRedFriday pic.twitter.com/Q77qVvNluU — Nobathembu Peter (@RoyaltiOnWheels) February 15, 2019

A bit late but my cousin @Aveewear1 and I today, rocking our @EFFSouthAfrica regalia. We answered the #EFFRedFriday call. pic.twitter.com/AHwDP6YHQG — Babes we EFF✊???? (@khokieg) February 8, 2019

ALSO READ: EFF MP charged with laptop theft appears in court

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.