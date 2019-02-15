 
EFF supporters show their love with #EFFRedFriday

Baby in EFF regalia | Image: Twitter

EFF supporters turned social media timelines red with their pictures of support for the party.

Some Twitter users found their timelines looking visibly redder on Friday morning and not because of the post-Valentine’s Day wave of posts.

All the red all over the timeline was as a result of the EFF’s call to action for their supporters to submit their best red looks for the weekly #EFFRedFriday celebration.

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi led the charge by sharing his own #EFFRedFriday image and his mentions were soon flooded with supporter submissions.

