DA mocked for superhero ad and car giveaway

An advert for the “Superpower” campaign, which appears to be an attempt by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to inspire people to register to vote, has been inspiring ridicule on social media.

An advert shows a black woman who discovers a ballot box on an empty street, places her ballot in it, and then transforms into a superhero, complete with a costume in the DA’s official colour, blue, a South African flag cape and a cast of sidekicks.

I am registered to vote @Our_DA .

Are you? pic.twitter.com/DKFuZO2xra — Karabo Khakhau (@KaraboKhakhau) January 8, 2019

Columnist T.O Molefe responded by tweeting about how hilarious he found it, and asked if it was a parody.

In response, journalist Natasha Joseph sent a link to the Superpower website, which appears to be linked to the advert.

On the website, which is headed by a DA logo, there is a Suzuki Swift being given away to registered voters.

Link takes you to this: https://t.co/P0qpKhcL3W — Natasha Joseph (@TashJoeZA) January 9, 2019

Please check your voter registration. You and your families votes have the power to change everything. Unleash your Superpower at https://t.co/vI5QxGUiPV, and you could win a car!https://t.co/r1Q16q54Hb — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 5, 2019

The fact that the official DA account shared the link to the Superpower sight and its car giveaway does appear to indicate that it is a campaign originating from the party, something DA MP Phumzile Van Damme also confirmed when contacted by The Citizen.

Van Damme put the Citizen in touch with the DA’s national campaign manager and Jonathan Moakes, who was not available for comment at the time of publication of this article.

The superpower video was met with analysis from Molefe upon him discovering it was real. He called it “an absolute hatchet job, at black women’s expense, on the powerful idea of seemingly unlikely superheroes”.

Wow. It's real. Someone at @Our_DA (aided by agency @plusplusminus) thought this was a good idea… to do an absolute hatchet job, at black women's expense, on the powerful idea of seemingly unlikely superheroes. https://t.co/JuWAghSecn — TO Molefe (@tomolefe) January 9, 2019

If its parody – give the Director a Bells – or maybe unqambothi – which must surely be what any self-respecting SA superhero drinks? If it's not parody – OMG – another own goal by DA marketing… so left behind — andrew (@capetownmusings) January 9, 2019

The DA paid money for these superpower things, so now they must post them on here. What a waste of money. — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) January 9, 2019

