Mr D Food driver fired after getting caught on video masturbating

Food delivery service company Mr D Food terminated an employee’s contract following a video of him masturbating to a female customer after delivering her food.

In the video posted on Wednesday morning, the customer can be seen collecting her food from the man in his work uniform; she goes back to her house as the gate closes. What she did not know at the time was that the delivery man was allegedly masturbating while looking at her.

The video angered South Africans, who took to social media to ask the company to fire the guy.

“Please deal with this man in the worst way possible. This is disgusting,” said one Twitter user, while others said women were not safe in South Africa.

The food delivery service company responded to social media users and said it was aware of the incident and was taking it “very seriously”.

“We take this very seriously. We have identified the driver and his contract has been terminated with immediate effect. Please follow us back so that we can DM you if you have any other information to provide beyond the video.

“We strongly condemn the driver’s behaviour and sincerely apologise to the affected customer … We do not tolerate this behaviour and our national driver management structures will ensure this incident is not repeated,” it added.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Devin Sinclair, head of Mr D Food, added: “We have been in touch with the customer’s family and have apologised to them directly for the driver’s unacceptable behaviour. We deeply regret the incident and will provide them with any information they require to take the matter against the driver further.

“As part of our recruitment and vetting process all drivers go through face-to-face interviews with regional branch managers and receive customer service training.

“Whilst this incident is deeply regrettable, we would like to reassure customers that it is certainly not the norm. Thousands of meals are delivered to customers every day and our drivers are regularly praised for their service,” added Sinclair.

We strongly condemn the driver’s behaviour and sincerely apologise to the affected customer. The driver has been identified and his contract terminated. We do not tolerate this behaviour and our national driver management structures will ensure this incident is not repeated. — Mr D Food (@mrdfood) January 9, 2019

