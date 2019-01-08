Zuma is ‘fit and fresh’, says ‘Mrs Conco Zuma’ on Twitter

An account purporting to be that of former president Jacob Zuma’s fiancée and mother of his child, Nonkanyiso Conco, has been opened on Twitter, praising the former president and defending him against critics.

Though the account uses pictures of Conco, tweets about the former president and campaigns for the ANC, it cannot be confirmed as hers despite some reports already accepting that it is.

It appears to be fake, using primarily old photos of Conco, whose Instagram account features far more recent photos. The Citizen attempted to contact her at her workplace, but failed to reach her on Tuesday.

The account’s bio reads: “A graduate in journalism, VumaFm employee and lastly but not least I’m Jacob Zuma youngest wife,” and was opened on Monday.

The purported Mrs Conco Zuma tweeted on January 1 that this year would be “a game changer for us”, as the former president has also joined Twitter.

The account has been retweeting ANC campaign posts, saying there is life, prosperity and marriage in the ruling party.

“Mrs Conco Zuma” has also complimented Zuma for being “fit and fresh”, commenting on a picture of the former president playing soccer.

My hubby is fit and fresh, I love you bae @PresJGZuma . pic.twitter.com/pIKZ7j7qmB — MrsConcoJacobZuma (@MrsConcoZuma) January 7, 2019

And to those who have been criticising the former president’s decision to take another wife, she said: “People don’t have peace in Twitter please mind your own business nihlukane nempilo zabanye abantu, ngijabulile ngiright ningenaphi? [and stop involving yourselves in other people’s lives. I am happy and all right, how is that your business?]”

People don't have peace in twitter please mind your own business nihlukane nempilo zabanye abantu, ngijabulile ngiright ningenaphi? pic.twitter.com/WTaO5axvgT — MrsConcoJacobZuma (@MrsConcoZuma) January 7, 2019

Zuma announced last month that he had decided to join major social media channels because he had heard that people were talking about him.

“Hello everyone. I have decided to move with times, to join this important area of conversation because I hear many people are talking about me – as well as others are … calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

“I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussions.

“It’s me, former president Jacob Zuma,” he said.

