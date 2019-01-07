Celebrity DJ shares ‘racist video’, but gets accused of making it up

WARNING: The tweet below contains strong language.

DJ, presenter, and radio host Junior De Rocka took to Twitter to post a video he alleged showed racism on the part of a man who was either owner of or the employee of a quad bike rental company.

But while the tweet has gone viral, with over 2,400 retweets at the time of publication of this article, many have expressed doubt that the man in the video was indeed being racist, calling De Rocka out over what some allege was an attempt to bring race into an incident in which it was not a factor.

The incident took place after the DJ and his friends arrived an hour late to return quad bikes.

While the video shows De Rocka and friends accusing the man of having sworn at them before the camera was rolling, the man is not seen swearing in the clip. Also, while the DJ’s tweet accuses the man of calling them “black c***s”, it is not entirely clear if that part of the situation actually took place. In the video, the men can be heard arguing over whether the man dropped the “f-bomb” while complaining about their lateness. There is no mention of the alleged racial slur.

#ThingsILearnedToAccept – We just got treated like shit and called “black cunts are fucking late” Please RT this and make sure this guy trends for being racist to young black guys. He’s Bruce for Head Out Quad Rentals – 0824933377 ???? RT RT RT‼️ pic.twitter.com/y5UCzd6leI — JUNIOR DE ROCKA (@JuniorDeRocka) January 6, 2019

Many of De Rocka’s mainly black followers expressed scepticism regarding his claim over this being a racial incident. The DJ, meanwhile, replied to one user who pointed out that there was “no evidence” of racism by saying that the man was indeed racist, but he failed to capture this moment in the clip.

I am sorry but there’s no evidence that the guy is racist in this video. — Don (@mthomlotshwa) January 6, 2019

So wena you honestly think I’d just post this if this guy treated us really good and I’ll just lie about such honestly?? The fact that I didn’t get him when he said all that shit doesn’t make him less racist. — JUNIOR DE ROCKA (@JuniorDeRocka) January 6, 2019

Some suggested the DJ had made up the racial angle. Others called him out for being late and suggested that he and his friends had purposefully attempted to try and make the man angry.

You are 1 hour late and you want us to RT your mediocrity. It's 2019, we striving for excellence. — Sthe (@Sthe_Phoenix) January 6, 2019

We can't racialise lateness. Tardiness is robbing many talented young people from opportunities. Vukani bros. — Monwabisi Kete (@MonwabisiKete) January 6, 2019

I only hear you guys swearing not the old man and you trying so very hard to make him angry but he is just cool,NO RACISM IN THIS VIDEO — MTHOKO SKY eFolweni (@MthokoMaphumul3) January 6, 2019

You certainly got RT but not as planned, most are just calling your bullshit fake outrage ???????? — mshancock (@mshancock22) January 7, 2019

You appear to have made a seriously stupid mistake here by posting your misguided racist vitriol. Now it's backfired, as you are clearly the racist one 8n this scenario. I hope karma bites you hard. You are a disgrace. — Graeme de Villiers (@GDivvy) January 7, 2019

An hour late! Communicated or not, that is disrespectful. On top of being severely late he still wastes more time taking a video that shows how unprofessional he is. No regard for another person's time. — Akhe N Dlambewu (@Akhe_D) January 6, 2019

De Rocka, a DJ on KwaZulu-Natal’s Gagasi FM, is best known for having fathered a child with actress and television presenter Ntando Duma. The two were in a relationship, which is now reportedly over.

