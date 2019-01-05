Zwelinzima Vavi denies his tweets about Islamic shop owners are xenophobic

A tweet about foreign shop owners on Friday on their way to weekly prayers by trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi had many on Twitter chastising him for alleged xenophobia and Islamophobia.

He wrote on Friday afternoon, captioning two photos of a group of Islamic immigrants: “These are new shop owners going for midday prayers. Too many things going wrong? How did their goods come this far? How did they go through boarders [sic]- were duties paid? what contributions to the tax man? What is the impact to local manufacturing sector? What’s happening to jobs?”

These are new shop owners going for midday prayers. Too many things going wrong? How did their goods come this far? How did they go through boarders – were duties paid?what contributions to the tax man? What is the impact to local manufacturing sector? What’s happening to jobs? pic.twitter.com/YRloJUNcZ0 — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 4, 2019

South Africa has long struggled with the problem of foreign shop owners being targeted in township violence, looting and even killing, which has flared up sporadically, especially since 2008.

He later wrote that it was “wrong” for people to take the law into their own hands to deal with foreign business owners.

Surely Goverment must answer questions. What is wrong is when some of us take law into our hands when expressing frustrations at the economic squeeze we face! https://t.co/O9nerxunIU — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 4, 2019

In Mount Frere this morning, but this has become the face of all our cities! pic.twitter.com/NsdG4U0BAf — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 4, 2019

Every shop owner is foreign and selling foreign goods- part of the mass dumping from mainly East. The SA manufacturing is bleeding to death in the process https://t.co/8lgNITvvcg — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 4, 2019

Vavi’s tweets were criticised for being allegedly xenophobic, and against the Islamic religion. However, others said Vavi was raising valid concerns about foreigners and the laws that govern their ability to open and run businesses in South Africa.

Activist Zackie Achmat told Vavi: “Comrade @Zwelinzima1 this is one of the saddest moments for our country. Xenophobia and insinuating Islamophobia from a comrade with enormous power. Where is your anti-fascist international programme to build people’s solidarity on work, income, ecology, justice & peace?”

Vavi denied he was being hateful, telling Achmat on Saturday: “Comrade I can still no xenophobia [sic] or worse Islamophobia when pointing out that 25 years into democracy represented the wiping out of the spaza shops historically operated and owned by the Black/African owners or pointing out dumping of cheap goods that has destroyed manufacturing.”

Vavi further told Achmat, who warned that “this is a road to civil war”, that he was happy to have a private conversation with him about what Achmat called “a genuinely internationalist programme to create decent work & income security irrespective of nationality”.

He added: “I will only be happy to engage on this my leader. In 1994 we were told to open ourselves to the chilly winds of international competition. Now in 2019 we are told to do the same to mass dumping. Millions of jobs have been guillotined. When we object we are told we are xenophobic.”

He was also combative about the issue in a series of other tweets:

If you call this xenophobic that’s fine! If you call this narrow protectionism that’s fine too! But this situation is not sustainable politically and economically https://t.co/R18BD3ieCK — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 4, 2019

Any country that allows a situation where there is mass dumping of foreign goods whilst its critical sectors are being decimated with accompanying job loss blood bath, any county allowing all shops to be operated & owned by foreign nationals is not serious about the future — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 4, 2019

They do I am sorry you take an exception to a pic of the fellows going for prayers.All I’m trying to show is that few years ago there was no such phenomenon where I am now! I know world is changing and I know the sensitivities associated with this.But lets have a debate on issues https://t.co/XksH0dLdPs — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 4, 2019

So what? I must say nothing because it’s happening everywhere? Have come where I am now to see the levels of poverty and unemployment? https://t.co/r6aM1mnTkI — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 4, 2019

I don’t know of any country that survived this. The fellows selling these goods are certainly locals. They are engaged in what is called survivalist economic sectors. But all their goods are not manufactured in this country. This is mass dumping from the East pic.twitter.com/EYJ2efJFSo — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) January 4, 2019

Others had told Vavi: “Xenophobia or racism or bigotry and anti-religion elements are all over his post. He is intolerant of others unlike him, of a different origin, and those he does not know. Why reject them? Does @Zwelinzima1 have proof of his allegations of the specific individuals in that pic?”

Another asked: “All good questions but what are you trying to encourage with these tweets? Will the fires burn again?”

However, Vavi enjoyed a lot of support, too, with one user writing: “He’s not trying to encourage anything. Are we not supposed to ask questions anymore in this country without being labelled “xenophobic”. You go to these foreigners countries and you are not allowed to open a business. Their laws are very strict.”

Take a look at some of the other responses below:

Foreigners are decimating our school, health and social services. The tax base does not increase to to fund this. The job market is flooded with foreign labor displacing SAs. Yet if we have to enter an African country we need a visa. — Max. (@GregDelp) January 5, 2019

I was waiting someone of a higher office to say something about this. We cannot continue like this there is no benefit for us. How can refugees runs businesses? We are smothered here we need to free ourselves!!! Only those who benefit from this wrong will attack!! — denis meyer (@denismeyer_3) January 5, 2019

If you brought up principles of: 1. Protection of local industries, particularly manufacturing; 2. Illicit importation. 3. Tax avoidance. NO PROBLEM. When you attach this purely to foreigners, and then gratuitously invoke religion, it’s reactionary. Local offenders perhaps worse — shuaib manjra (@ShuaibManjra) January 5, 2019

Stay in your sandbox & focus on your mission instead of creating mischief. For example, more job losses of your constituencies have been suffered by undisclosed Chinese government subsidies in their manufacturing sector. Focus on that to make a difference — Pavlo Phitidis (@pavlobiz) January 5, 2019

Mr Vavi just misses the plot off late. It is not good. I am quickly losing respect for @Zwelinzima1. Saddening, in fact. ???? — Sipho Shabalala (@sipza123) January 5, 2019

What does them going for prayers have to do with paying duties? — Khadija Patel (@khadijapatel) January 4, 2019

This is an islamophobic and xenophobic tweet. It would be good if you reconsider and withdraw it. — Witch (@Sisonkemsimang) January 5, 2019

I will ask again… do foreigners prevent locals from owning shops or starting their own businesses. Should all South African citizens who live & work in other contries around the world (& there are a LOT) be sent packing as well? — Atang Motshabi (@Angelamotshabi) January 5, 2019

In fact, what is happening in South Africa is just a take-over by the foreigners. It is not allowed anywhere and for Mr Aichat to now twist is to Islamophobia is just a ploy to protect his religion! Spaza shops shoulf only be limited to South Africans — Formerly Called (@Miles02M) January 5, 2019

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.