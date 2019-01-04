 
4.1.2019 09:59 pm

Angry mob blocks Pretoria streets in Prophet Bushiri protest

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Photo: Facebook

The protesters are demanding to speak to Bushiri and will not let anybody enter the church before this happens.

The regular Friday night service at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church of the charismatic Prophet Bushiri near the Pretoria showgrounds is unlikely to take place tonight as protesters have blocked WF Nkomo Street.

According to reports, traffic is being diverted from the city’s CBD to bypass the protest action.

The self-proclaimed “prophet” has been in the news recently after three congregants died in a stampede at the church last Friday.

Bushiri and and church officials have been charged with defeating the ends of justice and of interfering with police work after the tragedy.

ALSO READ:  Shepherd Bushiri’s church charged with defeating the ends of justice

Tshwane Metro Police are on the scene.

Twitter users have welcomed the protest, railing against Bushiri and calling for him to leave the country.

This is a developing story.

