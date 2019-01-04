Angry mob blocks Pretoria streets in Prophet Bushiri protest

The regular Friday night service at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church of the charismatic Prophet Bushiri near the Pretoria showgrounds is unlikely to take place tonight as protesters have blocked WF Nkomo Street.

According to reports, traffic is being diverted from the city’s CBD to bypass the protest action.

The community here in Pretoria is saying that it's tired of the prophet 🤔#Bushiri pic.twitter.com/6pEJVqWNo2 — khumbudzo Arthur (@Arthursphere) January 4, 2019

The self-proclaimed “prophet” has been in the news recently after three congregants died in a stampede at the church last Friday.

Bushiri and and church officials have been charged with defeating the ends of justice and of interfering with police work after the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Shepherd Bushiri’s church charged with defeating the ends of justice

The protesters are demanding to speak to Bushiri and will not let anybody enter the church before this happens.

Tshwane Metro Police are on the scene.

Twitter users have welcomed the protest, railing against Bushiri and calling for him to leave the country.

Sandi is busy closing chalartan Bushiri from operating in Tshwane west.The soldiers must come in and remove this fake prophet arrest him and close the fake church he must go to court and face prison — The Big Daddy (@joe57499) January 4, 2019

I will keep on emphasizing this, Bushiri ke false prophet finish & klaar 😈 — 1man_1voice (@Obakeng36D) January 2, 2019

CRL has to call this Bushiri dude who calls himself a prophet, his using the word of God to make himself rich and his a Fraudulent Guy with all this money his taking from the people buying Expensive cars with the people’s money, Bushiri and his Friends should leave #Bushiri — Thabo (@thabomothabi) January 4, 2019

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.