Mngxitama says ‘one EFF, one bullet’ tweet created to divide black people

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama briefs media at BLF Head Office in Johannesburg, 11 November 2018, on why BLF calls for 5 Whites for every 1 Black life and an announcement of steps to be taken to ensure self defence. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Another tweet claims the BLF was paid R1 million to create racial tensions at Clifton Beach.

Black First Land First (BLF) member Zimasa Mpemnyama took to social media on Tuesday to clear her name after threatening tweets appearing to be from her account started circulating on social media.

Mpemnyama said she was suspended on Twitter, when someone created a fake account and started spreading fake news about the BLF.

One tweet claimed that the BLF was planning to go to Clifton Beach to “reclaim if from the EFF”.

“We are prepared to die and kill for our beach. One EFF, one bullet,” read the tweet.

But Mpemnyama said she would never threaten to kill black people.

“Yesterday my account was suspended on Twitter, then I find tweets like this, which I never wrote, circulating. I am a BLF member, one of our main beliefs is ‘peace among blacks, war to the enemy’. I would never write such hogwash about killing black people. Stop spreading lies,” she said.

Another tweet threatened to keep on “slottering sheeps” and burning buses until the City of Cape Town “gives us back our beaches”, while another claimed the BLF was paid to stir racial tensions at the beach.

“I never wrote these tweets. Right wingers shared these pictures after they got my account suspend to tarnish mine and BLF’s name. I would never use the term ‘race riots’, plus I know how to spell ‘slaughtering’ – Thank you very much,” she said.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama also jumped to her defence, saying the tweets were created to divide black people.

“Whites fear comrade Zimasa so much that they blocked her from Twitter and then photoshopped tweets. They think we are fools who are easily manipulated. @BLF_SouthAfrica doesn’t fight black people hence the 1:5 ratio. They must try harder because in 2019 we hitting harder!” he said.

