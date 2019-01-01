Mngxitama says ‘one EFF, one bullet’ tweet created to divide black people

Black First Land First (BLF) member Zimasa Mpemnyama took to social media on Tuesday to clear her name after threatening tweets appearing to be from her account started circulating on social media.

Mpemnyama said she was suspended on Twitter, when someone created a fake account and started spreading fake news about the BLF.

One tweet claimed that the BLF was planning to go to Clifton Beach to “reclaim if from the EFF”.

“We are prepared to die and kill for our beach. One EFF, one bullet,” read the tweet.

Yesterday my account was suspended on Twitter, then I find tweets like this, which I never wrote, circulating. I am a BLF member, one of our main beliefs is "peace amongst blacks, war to the enemy". I would never write such hogwash about killing black people. Stop spreading lies. https://t.co/06jqX2h5DU — Zimasa Mpemnyama (@Zimasa91) January 1, 2019

But Mpemnyama said she would never threaten to kill black people.

“Yesterday my account was suspended on Twitter, then I find tweets like this, which I never wrote, circulating. I am a BLF member, one of our main beliefs is ‘peace among blacks, war to the enemy’. I would never write such hogwash about killing black people. Stop spreading lies,” she said.

Another tweet threatened to keep on “slottering sheeps” and burning buses until the City of Cape Town “gives us back our beaches”, while another claimed the BLF was paid to stir racial tensions at the beach.

“I never wrote these tweets. Right wingers shared these pictures after they got my account suspend to tarnish mine and BLF’s name. I would never use the term ‘race riots’, plus I know how to spell ‘slaughtering’ – Thank you very much,” she said.

Here are the other tweets which were manufactured. I never wrote these tweets. Right wingers shared these pictures after they got my account suspend to tarnish mine & BLF's name. I would never use the term "race riots" plus I know how to spell "slaughtering" – Thank you very much pic.twitter.com/dSpeutjaml — Zimasa Mpemnyama (@Zimasa91) January 1, 2019

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama also jumped to her defence, saying the tweets were created to divide black people.

“Whites fear comrade Zimasa so much that they blocked her from Twitter and then photoshopped tweets. They think we are fools who are easily manipulated. @BLF_SouthAfrica doesn’t fight black people hence the 1:5 ratio. They must try harder because in 2019 we hitting harder!” he said.

Whites know blacks hate each other more than they hate the oppressor hence the notion of "better devil". They use this knowledge to create black on black violence. During the 80s they used Azapo letterhead to write rubbish about UDF and vice versa then we fought. No more! 1:5! — Andile Mngxitama (@AndileMngxitam1) January 1, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.