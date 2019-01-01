 
Ukhozi FM’s song of the year sparks tribalism debate

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
While some say South Africa should have ended 2018 doing the idibala challenge, others say ‘kuthi huu’ was their preferred song.

South Africans were divided on social media after Ukhozi FM announced Prince Kaybee and Busiswa’s Banomoya as its song of the year and placed King Monada’s Malwedhe in third place.

While the announcement was celebrated by some, others said the only reason KwaZulu-Natal people did not vote for King Monada was because he was from Limpopo, sparking a debate on tribalism.

But Ukhozi FM listeners said their song choice had nothing to do with tribalism, asking King Monada’s fans to direct their anger towards Limpopo’s Thobela FM for also not placing Malwedhe first.

@_itsmalenhle said: “Why are Zulus called tribalists. Banomoya is not even a Zulu song yet we are happy for it. We dislike Malwedhe, we don’t dislike Pedi people. King Monada just needs to stop making temporary songs. By 1 December that idibala had already lost momentum. Let’s be honest,” while @Tebz said: “Some people dislike King Monada because he’s not one of their own. I don’t have to mention names. They know who they are. #HappyNewYear2019 #ComeDuze2019.”

However, Prince Kaybee said he did not understand how the radio station’s song of the year was about tribalism when he was not even Zulu.

“I don’t understand how #SongOfTheYear is about tribalism. First of all I’m not Zulu. I work very hard, no gimmicks, no hype but pure music! I love King Monada and his different style but unfortunately I won. Let’s celebrate together as a country. I love you Limpopo,” he said.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

