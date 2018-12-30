Trios Naude apologises for using k-word, says he won’t do it again

The man who yesterday referred to protesters on Clifton beach as “barbarians”, using the k-word on Facebook to refer to both them and EFF leader Julius Malema, has apologised.

He has since then also tightened up his privacy settings on Facebook.

In a statement sent to The Citizen on Sunday afternoon, he said he used the k-word in a “moment of rage” and he wished to apologise to “all black people”.

Writing in Afrikaans, he said: “I won’t use such language on Facebook again.”

He added, though, that as a white man in South Africa he found it difficult to contain himself, particularly when witnessing black people wearing T-shirts calling for the killing of all white people “and similar things”.

Naude asked why people such as Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama and EFF leader Julius Malema allegedly get away with hate speech.

“Ek is so jammer oor alles, weet nie wat in my kop aangegaan het nie, seker maar frustasie oor alles, maar dit was nog verkeerd van my. (I am so sorry about everything, don’t know what was going on in my head, probably frustration about everything, but it was still wrong of me).”

