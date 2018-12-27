Nigerian estate agent offers ‘buy five, get one free’ deal on land

A month ago people spent money on Black Friday buying clothes, electrical appliances and other household items they needed because they were “on sale”.

Though people still took advantage of Black Friday, some took to social media to criticise the whole idea of a Black Friday, also questioning why no one ever sold property or land at a discounted price.

But this Nigerian estate agent seems to understand that people also need to buy land and at a discount.

“Owning a land is a very important investment and one which helps secure your future. Follow reliable real estate company, Plus World Realtors, @PlusWorldR and contact them for great landed properties by calling 09091089753 or 08057512925,” said the company on Twitter.

The company will give you one free land for every five bought in Lagos, Nigeria, for N300,000 (R12,000) per plot.

Invest in your future today Own a property. Buy into our Fanststic Land offer @ Ajebo Lagos nigeria. pic.twitter.com/qvBU0EUQ36 — Plusworld Realtors (@PlusworldR) November 26, 2018

If only such offers could exist in South Africa.

