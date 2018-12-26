Mpofu thanks Malema for helping him through ‘most difficult’ Christmas

Economic Freedom Fighters chairperson Dali Mpofu survived his “most difficult” Christmas “of my entire life” thanks to party leader Julius Malema.

Mpofu lost his mother Doris Nosebenzile Mpofu in October and the EFF showed its support.

In a statement, the EFF said: “Nothing in the world could ever prepare anyone for the loss of a mother. Our mothers are the alpha and omega of our lives. Throughout Adv Mpofu’s life, it is his mother who was there to offer full support and advice.

“This was particularly so during the times when he was imprisoned as a youth in the 1980s for anti-apartheid activism. Our prayers and thoughts are with him and the family. May the soul of Mama Doris Nosebenzile Mpofu rest in perfect and eternal peace.”

However, the EFF chairperson admitted it was difficult to celebrate the first Christmas without his mother, but was thankful that he survived it.

“Glad to have survived the most difficult Christmas Day of my entire life.”

He said the day, however, started well with a phone call from his leader Malema.

“The first call from EFF President @Julius_S_Malema saying:’Chair,I know this is gonna be a tough day but Merry Xmas’.

“Thank you fam,” he said.

Mpofu agreed with a follower who said Christmas without a parent is always “poorer”.

“The show must go on! But we are the ones we have been waiting for…So onwards we march,” he said.

