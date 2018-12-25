 
25.12.2018 09:14 pm

Eskom not to blame for shortage of ice in Soweto – Khulu Phasiwe

Citizen reporter
Khulu Phaiswe. Facebook.

Khulu Phaiswe. Facebook.

The demand for ice is just too high, says the Eskom spokesperson.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe decided to put it out there that the power utility was not to blame for ice shortages in Roodepoort and Soweto.

Though no one has publicly blamed the utility, Phasiwe said he was just giving the information to avoid any confusion.

“Whatever the reason is for the current ice shortage, it certainly is not due to load shedding or power outages,” he said.

The shortage may be a result of the high demand since Gauteng is currently experiencing a heat wave, he added.

The power utility also sent a message to South Africans saying that there was no load shedding currently being implemented.

“If your power is off you could be experiencing a localised power outage. Please log a call with your service provider. If you are supplied directly by Eskom please log a call with Customer Services on 08600 37566,” it said.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe: Anyone saying SA doesn’t have enough coal is lying 16.12.2018
Load shedding unlikely for the next 30 days, says Eskom 13.12.2018
Eskom says no load shedding planned for Tuesday 11.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.