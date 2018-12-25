Eskom not to blame for shortage of ice in Soweto – Khulu Phasiwe

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe decided to put it out there that the power utility was not to blame for ice shortages in Roodepoort and Soweto.

Though no one has publicly blamed the utility, Phasiwe said he was just giving the information to avoid any confusion.

“Whatever the reason is for the current ice shortage, it certainly is not due to load shedding or power outages,” he said.

The shortage may be a result of the high demand since Gauteng is currently experiencing a heat wave, he added.

Several convenience stores in Soweto and Roodepoort have run out of ice. Whatever the reason is for the current ice shortage, it certainly is not due to loadshedding or power outages. Maybe it's the heatwave, coupled with the usual high demand for ice during public holidays. — Eskom Spokesperson (@KhuluPhasiwe) December 25, 2018

The power utility also sent a message to South Africans saying that there was no load shedding currently being implemented.

“If your power is off you could be experiencing a localised power outage. Please log a call with your service provider. If you are supplied directly by Eskom please log a call with Customer Services on 08600 37566,” it said.

Please note that @Eskom_SA is currently not loadshedding. If your power is off you could be experiencing a localised power outage. Please log a call with your service provider. If you are supplied directly by Eskom please log a call with Customer Services on 08600 37566 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 25, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.