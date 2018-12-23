; Maimane and Lekota share a meal, but Twitter is not impressed – The Citizen
 
23.12.2018 02:06 pm

Maimane and Lekota share a meal, but Twitter is not impressed

Picture: Twitter (@MmusiMaimane)

The tweet from the DA leader drew hundreds of comments, mostly negative.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane took to Twitter with pictures that appear to show him sharing a meal with Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

“Always so good to see my friend And leader ⁦@MTLekota⁩. Good to reflect on the year and speak about 2019. Let’s build a South Africa for all the people,” Maimane tweeted.

The comments below the tweet show that not everyone is impressed with the “combo” of the two leaders.

Black Twitter had a lot to say about the meeting between the two figures.

The DA leader is often not in Black Twitter’s good books. They once even shared his phone number in retaliation for DA spam calls.

The Cope leader, meanwhile has somewhat controversially made the decision to join forces with several organisations in opposition to land expropriation, including AfriForum.

Lekota even showed support for Steve Hofmeyr and his new organisation ToekomsVonk when the Afrikaans singer laid charges against Andile Mngxitama at the Brooklyn Police Station following his controversial comments about killing white people, which he claimed were made in self-defence.

The combination was met with hundreds of comments, most of which were predictably negative, with many calling the pair “sell-outs”.

