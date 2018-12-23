Maimane and Lekota share a meal, but Twitter is not impressed

DA leader Mmusi Maimane took to Twitter with pictures that appear to show him sharing a meal with Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

“Always so good to see my friend And leader ⁦@MTLekota⁩. Good to reflect on the year and speak about 2019. Let’s build a South Africa for all the people,” Maimane tweeted.

The comments below the tweet show that not everyone is impressed with the “combo” of the two leaders.

Black Twitter had a lot to say about the meeting between the two figures.

The DA leader is often not in Black Twitter’s good books. They once even shared his phone number in retaliation for DA spam calls.

The Cope leader, meanwhile has somewhat controversially made the decision to join forces with several organisations in opposition to land expropriation, including AfriForum.

Lekota even showed support for Steve Hofmeyr and his new organisation ToekomsVonk when the Afrikaans singer laid charges against Andile Mngxitama at the Brooklyn Police Station following his controversial comments about killing white people, which he claimed were made in self-defence.

The combination was met with hundreds of comments, most of which were predictably negative, with many calling the pair “sell-outs”.

Always so good to see my friend And leader ⁦@MTLekota⁩. Good to reflect on the year and speak about 2019. Let’s build a South Africa for all the people. pic.twitter.com/mLgfIxZXDR — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 22, 2018

Sell Out + Sell Out = ??? 🤔 — Abulele Fono (@Abulele_Fono) December 22, 2018

Abelungu — phuti khomotso ratshabedi (@Doc_Phuti) December 22, 2018

My problem with you guys is that you want to build RSA for all while still nursing the feelings of white people, at the expense of your own kin. We were the ones who were the victims of oppression, our feelings cannot be neglected forever. A rainbow nation will remain a dream 1/2 — lord moses (@tiisetso_moses) December 23, 2018

Two lost souls,a matter of the blind leading the blind with tragic consequences. — Rebuild SA (@MogaleMaeko) December 22, 2018

Only one missing are Steve hofmeyr and Ernst roets then we have a perfect quartet — Jason Zwane (@JasonZwane) December 23, 2018

The two stooges. — SA Politics (@Politics2014Sa) December 22, 2018

What a year it has been!!! pic.twitter.com/aKnNSSsOgB — Bongane (@diggiebongz) December 22, 2018

