23.12.2018 10:59 am

Mzwanele Manyi dishes out sober advice to the youth

Citizen reporter
Mzwanele Manyi speaks at the commission of inquiry into state capture held in Johannesburg, 26 November 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The Afrotone Media Holdings chair says it’s possible to party without alcohol or cigarettes.

Businessman Mzwanele Manyi took to Twitter to have launch a “conversation” with young South Africans on Saturday, giving them life advice.

Manyi’s wisdom includes the assertion a “nice time can be postponed”.

“There is better quality nice time when you are done with your tertiary education,” he added.

Finally, he notes that it is possible “NOT to drink alcohol or smoke” even at parties, and that this can be turned into a life-long habit.

The advice appears to be popular, with nearly 500 RTs and well over 1000 likes at the time of publication.

The advice comes at a good time, as during the holiday season an increase in alcohol consumption can lead to various social problems.

Earlier this month, former hair care magnate and Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba launched this year’s Festive Season Campaign focusing on various aspects affecting community safety.

He noted the link between lawlessness and alcohol consumption.

“Sadly, this disregard for the law sometimes results in the unnecessary loss of life. It is also worrisome that excessive consumption of alcohol tends to increase, which often leads to assault, increased reporting on incidents of sexual violence, reckless and negligence driving, noise compliance, fatal crashes and domestic violence.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

