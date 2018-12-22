; Full-blown twar rages over PP Mkhwebane’s findings on Zille and son – The Citizen
 
22.12.2018 11:02 am

Full-blown twar rages over PP Mkhwebane’s findings on Zille and son

The public protector’s finding that Zille should not have helped her son loan tablets for disadvantaged pupils has divided social media.

The Citizen reported on Thursday that reactions to the finding by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that Cape Town premier Helen Zille had violated the Executive Members Act have differed starkly.

Mkhwebane found that Zille’s assisting her son to loan tablets from the province’s education department so he could offer extra maths lessons to disadvantaged matric pupils “created an appearance of impropriety.”

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga defended Zille, saying she feared the ruling would discourage politicians from doing community work and that the ruling “cannot be fair”.

Former Cope deputy president and Gauteng premiere Mbhazima Shilowa, meanwhile, told Motshekga she was “missing the point”, and education expert Professor Jonathan Jansen said Zille should have publicly declared her involvement in assisting her song.

On Twitter, where political divisions often play out in the most confrontational and least collegiate manner, a full-blown twar has since erupted between those defending Zille and those condemning her.

There does not seem to be much middle ground when it comes to the issue.

Former Business Day editor and Absa spokesperson Songezo Zibi, meanwhile, feels that having read all of Mkhwebane’s recently-released reports, including the one on Zille but also the ones pertaining to ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula and Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane, the setting aside of their findings is “inevitable”.

Mkhwebane released her most recent batch of reports at a press briefing at her offices in Hatfield, Pretoria on 19 December 2018.

She found that Western Cape Premier and former DA leader Zille was guilty of a “conflict of interest” after her son, Paul Maree, loaned state tablets to conduct extra maths lessons to pupils at disadvantaged schools in the Western Cape in 2014, for which he was not paid.

The tablets were returned to the department afterwards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mbalula takes a break to lawyer-up after Mkhwebane’s report 21.12.2018
Motshekga backs Zille, Shilowa says she misses the point 20.12.2018
Public protector finds Zille used her powers to benefit her son 19.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.