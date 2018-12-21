; DA’s Steenhuisen congratulates AfriForum’s Ernst Roets on his target practice – The Citizen
 
21.12.2018 04:41 pm

DA’s Steenhuisen congratulates AfriForum’s Ernst Roets on his target practice

Citizen reporter
Ernst Roets engaging in 'target practice' with an upgraded Glock 19. Picture: Twitter (@ErnstRoets)

The DA chief whip defended his support for gun ownership after showing support for the lobby group’s deputy CEO.

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets took to Twitter to post a video of him doing target practice, earning himself the approval of DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, who replied with the encouraging words: “Nice one, Ernst!” and also liked the tweet.

Not everyone on Twitter was pleased with both the original tweet and Steenhuisen’s response.

Steenhuisen, however, took to Twitter to defend his support for gun ownership. He also responded to a Twitter user’s assertion that there would be the outcry if EFF leader Julius Malema or BLF leader Andile Mngxitama posted a similar video by referencing Julius Malema’s alleged firing of an assault rifle weapon into the air at a stadium at a rally. The leader of the red berets claimed it was a toy gun.

He responded: “Sorry to disappoint you but I am on record as fully supporting private firearm ownership in South Africa and [I] encourage lawful gun owners to practice regularly at designated firing ranges (unlike firing automatic weapons in a stadium). Your tweet smacks of desperation. Try harder!”

Roets, meanwhile, posted a second tweet showing him firing a Glock 19 with an “upgrade”, but did add a disclaimer.

“If you want to own a firearm for self-defence, make sure that you do so legally and that you are trained to use it effectively and responsibly. Guns are not toys,” he said.

