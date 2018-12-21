DA’s Steenhuisen congratulates AfriForum’s Ernst Roets on his target practice

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets took to Twitter to post a video of him doing target practice, earning himself the approval of DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, who replied with the encouraging words: “Nice one, Ernst!” and also liked the tweet.

Not everyone on Twitter was pleased with both the original tweet and Steenhuisen’s response.

Really @Our_DA. First #HelenZille and tabletgate and now #johnsteenhuisen replying to @ErnstRoets target shooting. You have 100% completely lost me. — Heleen van Niekerk (@NiekerkHeleen) December 21, 2018

Point taken .Waiting for @Radio702 @CapeTalk @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @BDliveSA to condemn this Ernst Roets posting with a gun and doing target practice.

Meant to whip up interracial tension? If not intended- still unacceptable for a leader of an ethnic group.Grave connotations. — Hanief Haider (@haniefhaider) December 21, 2018

In a country with a serious gun violence and on average 57 people are killed a day through gun violence. And you have a Chief Whip of the DA who endorses this and say ‘nice shot Ernst’ we now the undertones of this @jsteenhuisen you should be ashamed of yourself @Our_DA pic.twitter.com/vJqE93ssmh — Mfanafuthi Biyela (@Phathizwe_RSA) December 21, 2018

Chief Whip of @Our_DA @jsteenhuisen encouraging "target practice" by the right wing @ErnstRoets. All for the unity of the country ne ouks! pic.twitter.com/TmOfpEUWIk — Sinawo Tambo (@Chairman_Tambo) December 21, 2018

They make subtle threats. Underlying intimidation. This is a threat of violence and preparation especially in the current context of S.A. That idiot of a Chief Whip encourages it. The DA is a Afriforum proxy. — Sinawo Tambo (@Chairman_Tambo) December 21, 2018

Steenhuisen, however, took to Twitter to defend his support for gun ownership. He also responded to a Twitter user’s assertion that there would be the outcry if EFF leader Julius Malema or BLF leader Andile Mngxitama posted a similar video by referencing Julius Malema’s alleged firing of an assault rifle weapon into the air at a stadium at a rally. The leader of the red berets claimed it was a toy gun.

He responded: “Sorry to disappoint you but I am on record as fully supporting private firearm ownership in South Africa and [I] encourage lawful gun owners to practice regularly at designated firing ranges (unlike firing automatic weapons in a stadium). Your tweet smacks of desperation. Try harder!”

Sorry to dissapoint you but I am on record as fully supporting private firearm ownership in South Africa and encourage lawful gun owners to practice regularly at designated firing ranges(unlike firing automatic weapons in a stadium). Your tweet smacks of desperation.Try harder! https://t.co/fqRKpfHIOu — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) December 21, 2018

Roets, meanwhile, posted a second tweet showing him firing a Glock 19 with an “upgrade”, but did add a disclaimer.

“If you want to own a firearm for self-defence, make sure that you do so legally and that you are trained to use it effectively and responsibly. Guns are not toys,” he said.

Self defense training with an upgrade. It’s a Glock 19. If you want to own a firearm for self defense, make sure that you do so legally and that you are trained to use it effectively and responsibly. Guns are not toys. pic.twitter.com/mH1XbMUrZ0 — Ernst Roets (@ErnstRoets) December 21, 2018

