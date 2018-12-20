Woman threatens war against ‘white security man’ who took pic of ‘disrespectful’ cop

A picture of a South African Police Service officer in uniform, with sandals instead of boots, has angered South Africans. They took to social media to voice their disappointment at the officer, saying she showed no respect for the uniform.

What is wrong with these pictures @SAPoliceService? Does this reflect the pride and discipline in SAPS? pic.twitter.com/BNpR0qoSHz — Leon (@KleynhansLeon) December 19, 2018

A woman who claimed to be a relative of the officer defended her, saying she only dressed like that because she was off-duty and pregnant. She said the woman decided to go get something to drink at a supermarket after work, hence she was not in full uniform.

“Whoever took this pic, this is my relative and she’s pregnant. Number 1, she’s pregnant and she just knocked off duty, so she decided to go and buy something to drink.”

The woman further threatened the “white security man”, who she claimed to have taken the picture, to be “ready” for the “war” she had just started. The “white security man” was apparently in trouble for taking the picture without the officer’s permission.

She said: “Whoever posts this you really don’t know what’s coming after you, what I know [is] it’s a white security man. I want to assure you, sir, be ready for what’s coming. You will tell us who gave you permission to take her pic and post it in public. Be ready for the war I just started, you apartheid white man. Be ready you white security man, you will regret and she was with me the day you took these pictures. You are used to this you apartheid white man.”

But South Africans have no sympathy for the officer, or her relative, saying she knew the rules and broke them anyway.

@KleyhansLeon said: “What people do not understand is that should she walk into a robbery, she will become the first target and most probably the first casualty due to her badges on display. Even if it is half a uniform,” while @TrulySilk said: “In any civil protection force, whether army or police, you wear your full uniform on duty. When you are off duty/at lunch, the same goes. Or you don’t wear it at all. Since when is flip flops part of [the] uniform? It’s a matter of discipline and respect. DNA is a funny thing.”

These were some of the comments on social media:

