Jack Parow: I didn’t send homophobic tweet, my social media manager did

Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow found himself at the centre of controversy on Tuesday for a homophobic tweet.

WARNING: The post below contains strong and offensive language.

The popular musician, real name Zander Tyler, has since posted an apology on Twitter, in which he says the offensive image was not posted by him but by his social media manager.

According to the rapper, his manager was on leave, leading to him not having the time to “look at it properly” before it went out. The image was posted on his account by his social media manager.

While Parow said he didn’t post the meme himself, he still took “full responsibility” for it and was “truly sorry”.

“I do not condone hate speech or homophobic slurs in any way and it makes me sad that it now looks like that. I have many friends and family in the gay community and I completely understand the struggles they have gone through.”

Parow then ended his apology by saying sorry for being a “p**s”.

The initial tweet was met with a large backlash yesterday on social media.

WHATS GOOD!!! @JackParow !!! I am completely offended!! ???????????? 2018 is ending and we still have homophobic people!!! What is your intention with your tweet below? What is a moffie? JACK PARROW YOU’RE CANCELLED! pic.twitter.com/c6qjyiBegT — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 18, 2018

In a world free of hatred and oppression this type of thinking does not exist. @JackParow probably time to take stock of which side of the fence you sit. Our side where we accept, we love, we celebrate our differences is a lot of fun. Come join us ???? pic.twitter.com/BGTqYrwZqn — Grant Nash (@GrantNash) December 19, 2018

Hey @JackParow, you may have deleted the tweet but that doesn’t change the fact that you posted this in the first place. No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells all. Integrity is everything & this is not cool. pic.twitter.com/9e8A4EY8AT — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) December 18, 2018

The thing I find most offensive about the @JackParow tweet is the fact that it isn't funny. If you're going to be a homophobe at least make us laugh before we disown your ass. — ▪️????????????????▪️ (@OllypopZA) December 19, 2018

Deleting the trash from my Apple Music library today. Stop supporting these homophobes that think they are so cool that they can say what the want because the world feeds their ego-trips. As someone who has been around @JackParow and worked beside him, I am extremely disappointed pic.twitter.com/WoH5dT7gkp — Marco Cocomello (@Cocomelts) December 19, 2018

. @JackParow derogatory slurs made against marginalised groups of people like LGBTI for commercial gain is not only illegal, but speaks toward your lack of character and social responsibility. #Homophobe @Playstation @MonsterEnergy is this true to your brands as well? https://t.co/kSNAEiaUUu — Erastus (@ErastusB) December 19, 2018

He was then met with a further outcry when he initially failed to apologise.

Disappointed Jack Parow has remained silent after his disgusting homophobic meme debacle erupted. Simply deleting a post doesn’t make everything okay. — El Broide (@ElBroide) December 19, 2018

This is what I'm sad about? Nothing. No apology (sincere or not) no official statement from his management team, no feedback from the many and various brands that are related to him. Like it's just going to fade away into the dark and it's okay? ???????? #JackParow — Cee (@CeecesTravel) December 19, 2018

Wonder if the homophibic @JackParow is going to make a public apology? Doubt he will he is that kind of person. pic.twitter.com/HmqwOYnVI1 — Studdybear (@studdybear71) December 18, 2018

Just after he posted the apology on Wednesday, it seemed it had been met with scepticism.

Wow, how many people does #jackparow have on his social media team, he blames an entire team and his social media manager who is on leave. So I am then assuming he never approved this meme? Rather blame the fairies — Doreen Loubser (@alzammer) December 19, 2018

He’s blamed his social media team in an “apology” he posted. Shame???? pic.twitter.com/8fYOZPKf0q — Em (@EmsKate9) December 19, 2018

Apparently his social media manager posted it, and he didn't have time to screen it before posting. WoooOOoOOoW pic.twitter.com/ZG5V6hYQG1 — Do you want to Slytherin? (@mo_milkshake01) December 19, 2018

I detect a sense of patronising in this statement! I don't buy it at all! — Pippa Mavian (@PippaMavian) December 19, 2018

Why not show that you mean this? Get behind a LGBTQ movement? Openly support them? Engage with those communities? Make a stand and use this as a platform to SHOW the values you hold! Lastly, take ownership of this mistake you have made. Don’t share the blame. Be accountable! — Bradulting (@justbradmitch) December 19, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.