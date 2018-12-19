; Jack Parow: I didn’t send homophobic tweet, my social media manager did – The Citizen
 
Jack Parow: I didn’t send homophobic tweet, my social media manager did

Picture: Provided.

The popular Afrikaans artist’s apology appears to have been mainly met with scepticism.

Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow found himself at the centre of controversy on Tuesday for a homophobic tweet.

WARNING: The post below contains strong and offensive language. 

Picture: Screenshot.

The popular musician, real name Zander Tyler, has since posted an apology on Twitter, in which he says the offensive image was not posted by him but by his social media manager.

According to the rapper, his manager was on leave, leading to him not having the time to “look at it properly” before it went out. The image was posted on his account by his social media manager.

While Parow said he didn’t post the meme himself, he still took “full responsibility” for it and was “truly sorry”.

“I do not condone hate speech or homophobic slurs in any way and it makes me sad that it now looks like that. I have many friends and family in the gay community and I completely understand the struggles they have gone through.”

Parow then ended his apology by saying sorry for being a “p**s”.

The initial tweet was met with a large backlash yesterday on social media.

He was then met with a further outcry when he initially failed to apologise.

Just after he posted the apology on Wednesday, it seemed it had been met with scepticism.

