Norma Gigaba happy that Malusi now spends more time at home

Norma Gigaba has written a lengthy note appreciating her husband, Malusi. She also showed us a side of Gigaba that we did not know – that he is a “man of few words”.

Norma appreciated her husband for the love he showed his family.

She said: “You always stretch yourself and make huge sacrifices for us and we are forever grateful.”

Norma said it was also “fantastic” that her husband had been spending more time at home since his resignation as home affairs minister a few weeks ago.

“Nothing is so sweeter than having breakfast and dinner with you, watching TV, and sharing jokes with you and our kids. Seeing our kids so happy like this is so priceless, the past eight years you were hardly at home because of your hectic work schedule, waking up next to you is an indescribable feeling.

“Your presence on its own among us is everything. You are our early Christmas gift, having conversations with you and kids without you rushing anywhere is just precious. I love loving you and just know we appreciate you. I know that there is a lot on your plate at the moment but take this time and focus on raising our kids with dignity and strengthening our love, the rest will follow. I’m here for you always… for better for worse.”

Malusi was recently hit with a sex tape scandal that eventually led to his resignation.

In a statement, he said he resigned “after a long period of sustained and vitriolic public attacks on my integrity”.

“I wish to state that my resignation is not an admission of guilt on my part.

“The integrity and public standing of the government and the African National Congress of which I am a loyal and proud member is more important than any political office bearer.”

