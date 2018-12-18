Black people, I’m back on Twitter – Andile Mngxitama

Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama is back on Twitter after his account was suspended for seven days over his “kill whites” threats.

Mngxitama’s series of tweets last week threatening that he and his followers would kill white people and their pets was reported by enough people to get his account suspended, while others renewed calls for him to be prosecuted for hate speech.

Mngxitama then deleted a video he posted on Twitter of him saying he would kill five white people for every black person killed in the taxi industry as Twitter picked up that, as well as other comments he’d made, as “hateful conduct”.

The BLF leader, however, said he had been speaking in the context of “self-defence” and was being misunderstood and taken out of that supposed context.

In a video announcing his return to Twitter, Mngxitama said: “Black people, I’m back on Twitter. White people kicked me out because they can’t stand the black truth.”

The BLF leader goes to explain that he now uses a new Twitter handle @MngxitamaAndile and that he “will continue to do the work that they tried to stop us from doing – that is, to tell them there is a new ratio, one to five, they know what I mean … and we are ready for it”.

Black people, I am back on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/NKioS1Ih7y — Andile Mngxitama (@MngxitamaAndile) December 18, 2018