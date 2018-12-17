Nomboniso Gasa received ‘strange’ R250K deposit, says it was a ‘set-up’

UCT professor and senior associate researcher Nomboniso Gasa on Monday thanked a bank for “protecting” her from a transaction that could probably have invited trouble in her life.

While EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema were busy questioning journalist Pauli Van Wyk’s award money which was deposited into her account with the reference ‘FLOOID’, Gasa was updating her followers that a “strange” transaction had taken place in her bank account.

“My bank noticed a strange transaction of R250,000 into my account. The amount, depositor and reference were suspicious,” she said.

The bank then called and asked her if she had been expecting such an amount from anyone, and she said no.

What raised her followers’ eyebrows, though, was that Gasa said the money was a “set-up”, and not a mistake, as it had happened to some of her followers, who shared their own stories about it.

“I’m grateful that my bank stopped this transaction and protected me from a set up. Talk to your bank, always,” she said.

My bank noticed a strange transaction of R250.000 into my account. Amount, depositor & reference were suspicious. They asked whether I was expecting it. No, I told them. I’m grateful that my bank stopped this transaction and protected me from a set up. Talk to your bank, always! — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) December 17, 2018

While some of her followers said it was “strange” that Gasa shared her transaction story on the same day as the EFF leaders were questioning Van Wyk’s deposits, Gasa said her story had nothing to do with that.

“What’s my tweet got to do with Pauli?” she asked.

