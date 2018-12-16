Zuma needs protection from ‘best friends Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene’

In a bizarre twar on Sunday, former adviser to then police minister Fikile Mbalula, Bongani Mbindwane, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, businessman Kenny Kunene and former Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale fought over former president Jacob Zuma’s Twitter account.

Mbindwane said: “Account managers of President [Jacob] Zuma’s social media accounts are getting too excited with themselves. Slow it down. This overposting smacks of desperation. Let Nxamalala rest please. Slippery slope this.”

Kunene responded: “I thought you were joking with your tweet about my name and Zuma being on social media, now I see you were not. Most former presidents are on social media, why do you have issues with JZ on Twitter? Who are you impressing and for what? Come out clean or else die poppe sal dans.”

Why is it that u feel threatened by me saying Nxamalala’s tweets must be statesmanlike & if he tweets himself he must initial such tweets? What bothers u with that? What is New Dawn in that? — Bo Mbindwane (@mbindwane) December 16, 2018

But Mbindwane said though there was nothing wrong with Zuma being on Twitter, the content of his tweets had to preserve his dignity.

“He must not be reduced into me or you or other Twitter busters – we do that and get in the mud for him. He is bigger than this content,” he said.

The three friends accused Mbindwane of being troubled by Zuma’s account, saying he was afraid the account might expose him.

They accused him of “changing” his tune on Zuma – he used to be his supporter, but now he is apparently President Cyril Ramaphosa’s supporter.

“I’m also surprised by this man’s sudden change of stance on Zuma. By the way he was once a very loyal defender of JZ. In fact, he commended me when I exposed media’s agenda-driven reporting on JZ. Mbindwane, what’s happening broer, are you singing for your supper?” asked Motale, while McKenzie said: “He is having his eye on the promised minister position of his boss, he has been bothered by Prez JZ Twitter account since inception of it, trying to bring distance between his past support of JZ and his new support for CR, hunger is dangerous.”

But Mbindwane insisted that the former president’s Twitter account had to be moderated, allegedly by them. He accused McKenzie and Kunene of “abusing” the president “again” for their benefit.

“President Zuma still needs protection even from his best friends like you,” said Mbindwane.

Kunene said Mbindwane was wrong for treating Zuma like an old man who was not capable of making his own decisions, while McKenzie called him a “snake”, who had been Zuma’s supporter, but all of a sudden became Ramaphosa’s supporter.

Kunene told Mbindwane he had allegedly contributed to McKenzie’s book, Kill Zuma – a book he wrote about the former president’s life and struggles, an accusation the PA leader supported. He also accused Mbindwane of contributing in the section about Ramaphosa.

Show the DM information I gave u for your book? Don’t show one liners of DMs. I don’t know u. I know of u very well. As I say, I handled your attempts to highjack a government department & I dealt with u nice & goed. Disaster of a human. — Bo Mbindwane (@mbindwane) December 16, 2018

“You are a snake, you contributed immensely to the information about Cyril Ramaphosa in my book, I still stand by every word I wrote, you on the other hand, your hunger makes you bow to every throne. You congratulated Steve about his expose on Ramaphosa, today you wanna be an New Dawn Angel,” said McKenzie.

Mbindwane denied ever meeting McKenzie or contributing to the book.

“I have never met or spoken to you. You are a liar. I know nothing about your stupid books.

“But be extremely careful before you utter stupid lies about me and your silly book. If you were foolishly duped, don’t bring me into it. Leave Zuma to rest.”

Mbindwane further accused McKenzie of being bitter about losing out on an opportunity that could have benefited him in the SAPS, claiming he was the one who stopped the PA leader in his tracks.

But McKenzie said he had never applied for any tender in any government department.

“I can open all my bank accounts, no cent from SA government ever went through my accounts. Zuma convinced the PA to join ANC-led coalition in Ekurhuleni,” said McKenzie.

The three have now threatened to expose each other’s dealings, with Mbindwane saying he did not believe McKenzie’s tender story.

No. I did nothing with your best friend privately. I’ll be a fool to do anything with a known rat privately. Gayton talks so much he got u and him out of prison through his ratting wet mouth. Only a fool would do anything private with him. Not me. — Bo Mbindwane (@mbindwane) December 16, 2018

