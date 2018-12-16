Zuma wants title deed to Dubai house Sunday Times ‘gave’ him

Former president Jacob Zuma has demanded a title deed to a house the Sunday Times newspaper once reported he had in Dubai.

The Sunday Times, on Sunday, tabled a report that said the former president sent a begging bowl to the presidency for assistance on his legal fees.

Jacob Zuma's supporters are raising money to pay his legal fees. Even President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to give. https://t.co/BOzis1GUZR — Sunday Times (@SundayTimesZA) December 16, 2018

This after the high court ruled that Zuma would be liable for legal costs incurred in his defence against corruption charges.

Zuma quickly reminded the publication of a June 4, 2017 report which alleged he owned property in Dubai and had Robert Mugabe as a neighbour.

The report alleged the Dubai mansion was a gift from the Gupta brothers.

The report elaborated on the home with 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, nine reception rooms and space for 11 cars.

It also stated that the home, estimated to have a value of R330 million, was Zuma’s retirement home in the suburb of Emirates Hills. This was the same year Duduzane Zuma bought an apartment for R18 million in the Burj Khalifa skyscraper.

Zuma, who only joined social media a few days ago, reminded the paper that they had been off the mark about him before.

He said the paper was correct in their report today that he sold one of his properties, though, as he had a lot of legal fees to pay.

He, however, sarcastically requested the title deed and address of the house he is reported to own in Dubai, so that he could also sell it for his legal fees.

The @SundayTimesZA is correct that I have sold one of my properties. Seeing as I have a lot of legal fees to pay, I would appreciate if they could provide me with the title deed & address of the house I own in Dubai so that I can sell it because I don’t know anything about it pic.twitter.com/KpG5TuGYVS — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 16, 2018

The presidency, after the initial story circulated, said the report was fabricated.

“The story in the Sunday Times newspaper today, 4 June 2017, that President Jacob Zuma owns a ‘palace’ in Dubai is a fabrication,” Zuma’s then spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

Zuma did not own any property outside of South Africa and had not “requested anybody to buy property for him abroad”. Zuma had also not received or seen the reported emails and had no knowledge of them, Ngqulunga said.

The story in the Sunday Times newspaper today, that President Jacob Zuma owns a "palace" in Dubai is a fabrication. https://t.co/ZVqqiNKnEu — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) June 4, 2017

This caught the eye of EFF leader Julius Malema who was quick to jump on the bandwagon and retweeted the tweet.

