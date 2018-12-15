; Mbalula schools Zuma on social media ‘sphithiphithi’ – The Citizen
 
15.12.2018 05:45 pm

Mbalula schools Zuma on social media ‘sphithiphithi’

Gopolang Chawane
Jacob Zuma. Image: Lonwabo Tunyiswa/Twitter

Zuma wanted to address social media doubts and uploaded a second video reassuring his rapidly increasing followers.

ANC Election head Fikile Mbalula has seen it fitting to educate former president Jacob Zuma on the streets of social media.

Mbalula in a tweet, welcomed the former president and said he must not be alarmed by the number of Memes floating in cyber space with his face in them.

This is after Zuma made an announcement that he was moving with the times and had joined Twitter.

“Hello everyone. I have decided to move with times, to join this important area of conversation because I hear many people are talking about me – as well as others are … calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

“I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussions.

“It’s me, former president Jacob Zuma.”

It seems some on social media were a little skeptical and needed convincing that it was indeed the former statesman that was behind the account.

Zuma uploaded a second video reassuring followers that it was indeed him, who was behind the account.

Zuma’s account appears to be gaining followers at a rapid rate as it now stands at over 84 000 followers.

