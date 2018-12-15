Mbalula schools Zuma on social media ‘sphithiphithi’

ANC Election head Fikile Mbalula has seen it fitting to educate former president Jacob Zuma on the streets of social media.

Mbalula in a tweet, welcomed the former president and said he must not be alarmed by the number of Memes floating in cyber space with his face in them.

Welcome on these streets Msholozi, you will see yourself. You’ve never been absent here, your photographs are used by what they call memes. KuzobaLIT https://t.co/exSoheVNHz — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 15, 2018

This is after Zuma made an announcement that he was moving with the times and had joined Twitter.

“Hello everyone. I have decided to move with times, to join this important area of conversation because I hear many people are talking about me – as well as others are … calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

“I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussions.

“It’s me, former president Jacob Zuma.”

Good morning Mzansi Thank you for the warm welcome, I look forward to engaging with you. pic.twitter.com/sr1MhSNf0F — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 14, 2018

It seems some on social media were a little skeptical and needed convincing that it was indeed the former statesman that was behind the account.

Zuma uploaded a second video reassuring followers that it was indeed him, who was behind the account.

Zuma’s account appears to be gaining followers at a rapid rate as it now stands at over 84 000 followers.

I am still learning about the sphithiphithi of social media pic.twitter.com/3nNgZGTQde — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 15, 2018

