Mbalula thought Zuma’s account was fake when he said ‘don’t encourage this’

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula dismissed reports from Friday that he was against former president Jacob Zuma’s arrival on Twitter.

He had told Mzwanele Manyi not to “encourage this” when Manyi announced Zuma’s arrival to Twitter. Mbalula had simply believed it was yet another parody account.

Don’t be petty y’all nonsensical knobkieries. The account wasn’t clear then that it belonged to him. Why would I encourage following of what could have been a parody account. Sanundiphaphela, voetsek and a very good morning to you and a wonderful festive season. https://t.co/LEGNZ1xqpA — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) December 15, 2018

Zuma made it clear the account was real when he posted a video announcing his arrival.

“Hello everyone. I have decided to move with times, to join this important area of conversation because I hear many people are talking about me – as well as others are … calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

“I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussions.

“It’s me, former president Jacob Zuma.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.