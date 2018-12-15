; Mbalula thought Zuma’s account was fake when he said ‘don’t encourage this’ – The Citizen
 
15.12.2018 10:11 am

Mbalula thought Zuma’s account was fake when he said ‘don’t encourage this’

Citizen reporter
Fikile Mbalula during the announcement of the 2016/17 crime statistics. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander)

The ANC’s head of elections has since clarified that he’s got nothing against the real Jacob Zuma being on Twitter.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula dismissed reports from Friday that he was against former president Jacob Zuma’s arrival on Twitter.

He had told Mzwanele Manyi not to “encourage this” when Manyi announced Zuma’s arrival to Twitter. Mbalula had simply believed it was yet another parody account.

Zuma made it clear the account was real when he posted a video announcing his arrival.

“Hello everyone. I have decided to move with times, to join this important area of conversation because I hear many people are talking about me – as well as others are … calling themselves Zuma in many ways.

“I felt it is necessary that I should join in and be part of the conversation and join the people in their discussions.

“It’s me, former president Jacob Zuma.”

